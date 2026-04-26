Share
News
In a classroom, a woman holds up a rainbow colored flag.
In a classroom, a woman holds up a rainbow colored flag. (JackF / Getty Images)

Education Department Finds Four Red-State School Districts Pushed 'Gender Identity' on Kids

 By Michael Austin  April 26, 2026 at 5:30am
Share

The U.S. Department of Education found that four school districts in Kansas broke federal law by failing to inform parents that their children were undergoing “gender transitions.”

The agency announced on April 17 that the four schools — Kansas City, Kansas Public School District; Olathe Public Schools; Shawnee Mission School District; and Topeka Public Schools — violated the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

The Department of Education said in a release that the schools “had policies that were likely to prevent schools from notifying parents of their child’s so-called ‘gender transition,’ even if the parent requested their child’s records.”

Under the districts’ policies, the schools are permitted to “conceal from parents whether their children are using different pronouns, going by different names, or even having different names printed on their diplomas.”

Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said that “gender ideology” has been permitted to “run amok in their schools.”

“These policies not only violate federal law, but are contrary to the sound judgment we expect from our educational leaders, and thoroughly disrespectful to parents who entrust school personnel to keep their children safe,” she said.

“Schools should never subject girls to unsafe, uncomfortable, and unfair environments, nor should they abuse their authority by hiding the most sensitive information about a child’s health and wellbeing from that child’s parents,” the official added.

Richey vowed that “the Trump Administration will always protect students and parents by enforcing Title IX and parental rights laws to the fullest extent of the law.”

In addition to the alleged concealing of “gender transitions,” three of the schools — Olathe Public Schools, Shawnee Mission School District, and Topeka Public Schools — acknowledged to federal authorities that male students were permitted to use female restrooms and locker rooms.

Shawnee Mission School District meanwhile had policies about sports participation that “raise significant compliance concerns.”

Related:
Biden Admin Used a 'Code Word' to Conceal Loans to Planned Parenthood, Senator Alleges

The Department of Education demanded that the schools stop concealing “gender identity” from parents and make biological sex the basis of sports participation.

“If any of the Districts fail to reach an agreement, the Department may initiate enforcement action, which could ultimately lead to the termination of federal funding via administrative and/or judicial proceedings,” the agency vowed.

The Trump administration has prioritized uprooting “gender identity” from American schools in recent years.

One executive order signed by President Donald Trump days into his second term made clear that his administration would “enforce the law to ensure that recipients of Federal funds providing K-12 education comply with all applicable laws prohibiting discrimination in various contexts and protecting parental rights.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Virginia State Senator Says He Understands Rural Voters Because He's Seen 'Dukes of Hazzard'
Recall Issued for Fitness Item Amid Dangerous Injuries: 50K Units Affected, Victims' Bones Broken
Californians Are Benefiting Financially for Fleeing the Golden State
Nearly 400 Islamic Terrorists Convicted for Attacks on Christians in Nigeria
Another Eight Nigerian Christians Killed in Coordinated Attacks
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , ,

Conversation