Education Department Finds Four Red-State School Districts Pushed 'Gender Identity' on Kids

The U.S. Department of Education found that four school districts in Kansas broke federal law by failing to inform parents that their children were undergoing “gender transitions.”

The agency announced on April 17 that the four schools — Kansas City, Kansas Public School District; Olathe Public Schools; Shawnee Mission School District; and Topeka Public Schools — violated the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

The Department of Education said in a release that the schools “had policies that were likely to prevent schools from notifying parents of their child’s so-called ‘gender transition,’ even if the parent requested their child’s records.”

Under the districts’ policies, the schools are permitted to “conceal from parents whether their children are using different pronouns, going by different names, or even having different names printed on their diplomas.”

Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said that “gender ideology” has been permitted to “run amok in their schools.”

“These policies not only violate federal law, but are contrary to the sound judgment we expect from our educational leaders, and thoroughly disrespectful to parents who entrust school personnel to keep their children safe,” she said.

These Kansas school districts have allowed ‘gender ideology’ to run amok in their schools, violating federal law. The Trump Administration will always protect students and parents by enforcing Title IX and parental rights laws to their fullest extent. pic.twitter.com/DYzpQWuKDf — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) April 17, 2026

“Schools should never subject girls to unsafe, uncomfortable, and unfair environments, nor should they abuse their authority by hiding the most sensitive information about a child’s health and wellbeing from that child’s parents,” the official added.

Richey vowed that “the Trump Administration will always protect students and parents by enforcing Title IX and parental rights laws to the fullest extent of the law.”

In addition to the alleged concealing of “gender transitions,” three of the schools — Olathe Public Schools, Shawnee Mission School District, and Topeka Public Schools — acknowledged to federal authorities that male students were permitted to use female restrooms and locker rooms.

Shawnee Mission School District meanwhile had policies about sports participation that “raise significant compliance concerns.”

The Department of Education demanded that the schools stop concealing “gender identity” from parents and make biological sex the basis of sports participation.

JUST IN: 4 Kansas School Districts under Title IX, FERPA Investigation for allowing males to play in girl’s sports and use the girl’s locker/bathrooms. Their policies also hide students’ trans identity from parents. These districts are about to FAFO so hard. You’re on notice!… pic.twitter.com/YOs2ssqtUf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 14, 2025

“If any of the Districts fail to reach an agreement, the Department may initiate enforcement action, which could ultimately lead to the termination of federal funding via administrative and/or judicial proceedings,” the agency vowed.

The Trump administration has prioritized uprooting “gender identity” from American schools in recent years.

One executive order signed by President Donald Trump days into his second term made clear that his administration would “enforce the law to ensure that recipients of Federal funds providing K-12 education comply with all applicable laws prohibiting discrimination in various contexts and protecting parental rights.”

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