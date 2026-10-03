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A sign is displayed outside of the Lyndon Baines Johnson Department of Education building on June 2, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
A sign is displayed outside of the Lyndon Baines Johnson Department of Education building on June 2, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Carter / Getty Images)

Education Dept. Goes Viral with Takedown of 'Fake News' Story on Loan Cuts: No More Handouts for Failing Degrees

 By Michael Austin  October 3, 2026 at 12:30pm
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When a progressive news outlet criticized the Trump administration for refusing to bankroll colleges saddling students with massive amounts of debt, the Department of Education — and the general public — swiftly set the record straight.

The New Republic published an article in July entitled “Trump Moves to Cut Off Student Loans for Tons of Degrees,” reposting the article via social media on Sunday.

The article framed a program meant to stop colleges from profiting by means of unserious degrees as “an attack on those whose work is important regardless of salary.”

In the repost on X, The New Republic even said that President Donald Trump was “banning students majoring in degrees that don’t make enough money from taking out college loans.”

The post complained that “degrees for social work, art, religious studies, teaching aides, and music will be hit the hardest.”

But the Department of Education responded on Monday, calling the report “fake news at its finest.”

“First off, we’re not ‘banning’ any program. The federal government doesn’t set curriculum or programs,” the agency noted.

Is the Department of Education's stance on student loans justified?


“Here’s the truth: we are holding colleges accountable for leaving students worse off than if they never enrolled. Too many graduates report delaying major life milestones like buying a home or starting a family,” they added.

“Why? Because low return-on-investment programs saddled them with unmanageable debt that was never going to translate into a real-world job.”

The Department of Education made clear that “federal student loans are not a welfare program for failing college programs.”

“American students deserve education and training pathways that prepare them for the workforce — and transparency about programs that will never pay off.”

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Beyond the correction from the Department of Education, The New Republic received a correction from X’s Community Notes program.

“No one is banned from majoring in what they want but student loans are cut off if graduates make less than someone without a college degree,” the Community Note said.

“It’s designed to keep colleges from profiting off of low-value programs.”

The Community Note also observed that The New Republic “praised a very similar move by Obama,”

It linked to a 2014 article entitled “Obama Is Cracking Down on For-Profit Colleges — And Liberals Should Applaud Him for It.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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