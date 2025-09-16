Eerie Pre-Assassination Messages Surface as Trump Announces Feds Targeting Pro-Trans Groups

A series of pre-assassination messages from social media leftists has federal authorities investigating whether alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson had assistance in murdering the 31-year-old Turning Point USA leader in Utah last week.

A report, from the New York Post, came as President Donald Trump told reporters that “major investigations” were underway in terms of whether the 22-year-old Utah man accused of killing him was aided by others.

Robinson was, according to officials, radicalized online and in a relationship with a transgender man who was undergoing “transitioning” treatments.

The two lived several hours away from Utah Valley University, where Kirk was killed during an appearance at a rally.

According to the Post’s reporting, investigators are looking at leftist groups both locally and on the internet “to figure out if they helped him with the shooting — or at least heard it was going to happen.”

From the Post, who confirmed their reporting with sources close to the case:

The probe includes groups in online gaming community Steam, as well as a pro-trans organization called Armed Queers SLC, which took down their Instagram after Kirk was killed, the source confirmed. …

Utah group Armed Queens SLC, whose logo features two high-powered rifle rounds similar to the one that struck Kirk, hosted a lecture on “queer resistance” at the University of Utah in September, 2023 — around 45 miles from Utah Valley University where the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder and Trump ally lost his life.

Flyers promoting the event hosted in partnership with self-described “leftist student organization” Mecha de U of U obtained by Young America’s Foundation feature a young woman clad in two ammo belts and clutching an AK-47, with her finger on the trigger.

A representative with the group told a local outlet last year, when asked about the risks, “Our commitment to something much bigger than ourselves, to people’s struggles against racism, transphobia, and capitalism, means much more to us than any risk.”

Investigators were also looking at messages on social media that seemed to indicate that people might have known about it.

These messages, while “as yet unverified,” could point toward a conspiracy.

“Charlie Kirk is coming to my college tomorrow i rlly hope someone evaporates him literally,” one read, adding: “Lets just say something big will happen tomorrow.”

🚨 Wow. Look what someone posted yesterday right here on X. FIND HIM. “Charlie Kirk is coming to my college tomorrow…lets just say something big will happen tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/U1frNFM0F7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 10, 2025

“CHARLIE KIRK GOT SHOT BRO I PROMISE I DIDNT HSVE ANYTHING TO DO WITH IT,” the same user later wrote.

Another user on TikTok, meanwhile, posted this:

WOW. “Charles James Kirk. Mr. College Drop out does not know whats coming tomorrow. Be ready. This isn’t a threat. It’s a promise…”pic.twitter.com/j4gDIuqlLn — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) September 11, 2025

Speaking to the media on Sunday in Morristown, New Jersey, Trump said that “major investigations” into groups that might have been involved in Kirk’s assassination were already underway.

“The problem? Is on the left, it’s not on the right, like some people like to say on the right. The problem we have is on the left,” Trump said.

“And when you look at the agitators, you look at the scum that speak so badly of our country, the American flag burnings all over the place, that’s the left. That’s not the right.”

The problem isn’t just that it’s on the left, however. It’s that so many of the groups that are suspect exist online, where the alleged shooter was apparently radicalized by other victims of brain rot. It has to end, and it has to end now. Anyone who knew and didn’t say anything needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, should they be out there — and publicized

