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Actor Mel Gibson attends the Los Angeles Special Preview Screening of "Monster Summer" at Directors Guild Of America on Sept. 24, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.
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Actor Mel Gibson attends the Los Angeles Special Preview Screening of "Monster Summer" at Directors Guild Of America on Sept. 24, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Amanda Edwards / Getty Images)

The Eerie Spiritual Warning Mel Gibson Gave Producer on Resurrection Sequel to 'Passion of the Christ'

 By Samuel Short  July 24, 2026 at 6:52am
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Actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson gave his screenwriter a warning about the evil one as the two worked on the sequel to Gibson’s 2004 “The Passion of the Christ.”

IMDb lists Randall Wallace as a writer to 2027’s “The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One.” Wallace did not work with Gibson on the first film, but was involved with other hits like 1995’s “Braveheart,” starring Gibson as Scottish warrior Sir William Wallace.

Fox News reported on their upcoming film, saying Wallace had a conversation with Gibson about the spiritual ramifications of doing it.

“Mel didn’t approach me. I approached him, actually,” he recalled.

While working on Gibson’s 2016 film “Hacksaw Ridge,” Wallace told him, “Look, you know, the story that you really need to tell is the Resurrection.”

He recalled Gibson’s reaction.

“There was this long pause, and he said something profoundly beautiful. He said, ‘If we do this, it can’t be for the money, and it can’t be to get back at people that have hated us or wronged us or been unhappy with us.’”

Will you see “The Resurrection”?

The screenwriter remembered, “Then he said, ‘You know, Satan’s going to come after you,’” for deciding to make the film.

Satan does not want our focus to be on Christ.

When we try to walk with Him, Satan’s attacks increase. Many Christians know this from their own spiritual journey, but we likely do not consider his hatred for our work in glorifying our Savior in a manner like Gibson and Wallace are attempting.

“The Passion of the Christ” likely reinvigorated the faith of millions or turned millions of others toward Christ. That means they’re turning away from Satan’s domain with all of its temptations.

Even films that depict the demonic carry the mark of his meddling.

Related:
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Syfy noted that problems occurred during production of 1973’s “The Exorcist.” A fire broke out on set. Max von Sydow, who portrayed Father Lankester Merrin, lost his brother while filming. Linda Blair, who played Regan McNeil, lost her grandfather.

Injuries happened on set, including a severed toe and a thumb.

Nine people reportedly died during production, including a newborn baby.

Gibson is right to warn Wallace.

The last thing Satan wants is an awareness of the demonic presence that can harm us, and for the world to embrace Jesus Christ as the Son of God.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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