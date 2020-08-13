SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Effort Underway To Chop Seattle Mayor Over Protest Zone Disaster

×
By Jake Dima
Published August 13, 2020 at 1:47pm
P Share Print

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Wednesday appealed a judge’s ruling that allows efforts to remove her from office to proceed.

A King County Superior Court judge permitted a recall effort that could remove the Democratic mayor from office, according to The Seattle Times.

Durkan appealed the decision to the Washington Supreme Court.

Five Seattle residents submitted a petition to recall the mayor due to her handling of a violent, weeks-long encampment in the city known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest.

The five residents alleged Durkan “endangered the peace and safety of the community and violated her duties,” according to a court document.

TRENDING: Navy SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Used 8 Words To Utterly Destroy Rioters Ruining America

The petition needs to collect over 50,000 signatures — one-fourth of the total voters in the last mayoral election.

Durkan’s spokeswoman Kelsey Nyland insisted the accusations were unfounded.

Do you believe that Durkan should be recalled?

“In the midst of unprecedented challenges for the city, Mayor Durkan has consistently acted to protect the public health and safety of residents during the pandemic, economic devastation, and demonstrations for justice,” Nyland told The Times.

As the CHOP incident began, Durkan tweeted that the protest zone was “a place for free speech, community and self expression.”

A total of six people were shot in the occupied area before it was disbanded by law enforcement.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jake Dima
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Postal Service Warns 46 States of Potential Mail-In Voting Disaster
Islamic Terrorist Surrenders in the Philippines After Suffering Gruesome Battle Wound
Trump Plans To Give RNC Speech from White House Lawn
Effort Underway To Chop Seattle Mayor Over Protest Zone Disaster
Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin To End Tax Breaks for Abortions Under the Guise of 'Health Care'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×