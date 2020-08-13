Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Wednesday appealed a judge’s ruling that allows efforts to remove her from office to proceed.

A King County Superior Court judge permitted a recall effort that could remove the Democratic mayor from office, according to The Seattle Times.

Durkan appealed the decision to the Washington Supreme Court.

Five Seattle residents submitted a petition to recall the mayor due to her handling of a violent, weeks-long encampment in the city known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest.

The five residents alleged Durkan “endangered the peace and safety of the community and violated her duties,” according to a court document.

The petition needs to collect over 50,000 signatures — one-fourth of the total voters in the last mayoral election.

Durkan’s spokeswoman Kelsey Nyland insisted the accusations were unfounded.

“In the midst of unprecedented challenges for the city, Mayor Durkan has consistently acted to protect the public health and safety of residents during the pandemic, economic devastation, and demonstrations for justice,” Nyland told The Times.

As the CHOP incident began, Durkan tweeted that the protest zone was “a place for free speech, community and self expression.”

It’s clear @realDonaldTrump doesn’t understand what’s happening on five square blocks of our City. Cal Anderson and Capitol Hill has for decades been a place for free speech, community, and self expression. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

A total of six people were shot in the occupied area before it was disbanded by law enforcement.

