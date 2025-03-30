A company in Lake Odessa, Michigan, is recalling four egg products possibly contaminated with a cleaning chemical, according to a Friday news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Cargill Kitchen Solutions recalled 212,268 pounds of liquid eggs possibly contaminated with sodium hypochlorite, also known as bleach.

The 32-oz carton products in question are listed below:

Egg Beaters Original Liquid Egg Substitute (Use By date: Aug. 10, 2025)

Egg Beaters Cage-Free Original Liquid Egg Substitute (Use By date: Aug. 9, 2025)

Egg Beaters Cage-Free Original Frozen Egg Substitute — listed in Spanish as “Egg Beaters No Enjauladas Original Sustituto de Huevo Congelado” (Use By date: March 7, 2026)

Bob Evans Better’n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites (Use By date: Aug. 10, 2025)

Affected cartons should have the establishment number “G1804” ink-jetted onto the container.

The states most likely affected are Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, and Iowa.

It’s possible, however, that the products were distributed nationwide, according to the USDA.

The agency also included a PDF with images of the affected products.

“The problem was discovered when FSIS received a tip about the potential contamination of these products,” the USDA news release said.

“After conducting an investigation and thorough assessment of the contents of the cleaning solution, FSIS scientists concluded that use of this product should not cause adverse health consequences, or the risk is negligible, resulting in a Class III recall,” the release read.

The FSIS said consumers should either throw the products away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Chuck Miller, of Cargill Kitchen Solutions, at 1-844-419-1574 or media@cargill.com.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and in coordination with the USDA, we have voluntarily recalled approximately 212,268 pounds of our liquid egg products that may potentially contain sodium hypochlorite,” a spokesperson for Cargill Kitchen Solutions told Forbes.

“These products do not pose a health concern if consumed as noted by the USDA. And no illnesses or injuries associated with this product have been reported,” the spokesperson said.

If suspected illness from the contaminated product occurs, the FSIS said consumers should contact a healthcare provider.

