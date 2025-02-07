Eggs are getting so expensive that some people are willing to break the law rather than pay for them.

On Tuesday, NBC News reported the theft of 100,000 eggs — $40,000 worth — from a distribution trailer in Pennsylvania. The eggs were stolen at Pete and Gerry’s Organics LLC in Greencastle on Saturday at 8:40 p.m.

Pete & Gerry’s released a statement saying, it is “aware of a recent incident in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, and we are actively working with local law enforcement to investigate. We take this matter seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible. Due to the ongoing investigation we cannot comment any further on this matter.”

The police report stated the investigation is ongoing.

Although egg prices are high with a second term for President Donald Trump finishing its third week, NBC noted the trend dates back some time.

Egg prices rose 50 percent in 2024.

It looks like eggs are becoming so lucrative that criminals are willing to risk it for the high resale value.

The election season saw many Americans welcome a change as former President Joe Biden and his inflationary spending bills to fund foreign wars made an exit.

Will egg prices continue to rise in 2025? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 57% (59 Votes) No: 43% (44 Votes)

Although issues like illegal immigration and violent crime were important to Trump supporters, Pew Research reported in September that the top issue was the economy.

Put simply, people were — and are — sick of things costing so much, groceries among them.

NBC noted, bird flu is currently driving up egg prices, but rectifying the consequences of Biden’s inflation should be on Trump’s agenda.

That is not to say the president is underperforming.

Purging the federal government of DEI and gender ideology, putting things right at the Department of Justice with an attorney general that actually cares about the rule of law, and cutting wasteful spending on counterproductive federal programs and useless employees all deserve applause.

It has been almost there weeks since Inauguration Day, with Trump accomplishing more in that time than memory lends to Biden’s four years.

Addressing inflationary spending needs to be high on his list of priorities, higher than plans to own Gaza or make Canada the 51st state.

No reasonable American would expect an overnight change in prices, but Trump must speak to these issues.

He has a grace period in recently taking office and already doing so much in a short time, but Americans want to see their money go further than it did under Biden.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.