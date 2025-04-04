Egg Prices Now Falling Through the Floor as Trump Keeps Promise

President Donald Trump should strike every honest observer as a force of nature and an American statesman of transcendent significance.

After all, the president’s legendary work ethic makes him capable of delivering on his promises. And his patriotism fills him with determination to do something as simple as making Americans’ lives better.

More evidence of Trump’s successes in these areas came with the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture report, which, according to The Washington Times, showed that egg prices — perhaps the most conspicuous symbol of runaway inflation under former President Joe Biden — have continued to plummet under Trump.

The USDA report revealed a $0.26 per-dozen decline in egg prices from the previous week.

“As wholesale price changes can take up to three weeks to be reflected in the retail dairycase, consumers are only now starting to see shelf prices slowly decline,” the report read. “Demand from egg products manufacturers is mostly light as many have been able to take advantage of a sluggish carton market to build supplies on the spot market, enough to increase production levels to a 3-month high.”

That reference to the lag between wholesale and shelf prices called to mind similar good news on the same subject.

Early last month, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced that the per-dozen cost of eggs had declined by $1.85 since late February.

Thus, given the aforementioned lag, consumers should see relief on egg prices soon, if they have not already.

Such things do not happen by accident. In fact, from the beginning, the Trump administration has executed a plan to fight inflation. And that plan has always involved lowering energy costs.

Vice President J.D. Vance explained as much in a January interview with insufferable CBS News propagandist Margaret Brennan.

“If we lower energy prices,” Vance said in a clip posted to the social media platform X, “we’re gonna see lower prices for consumers, and that is what we’re trying to fight for.”

President Trump’s actions to bring down energy costs won’t just benefit Americans at the gas pump, lower energy prices mean lower costs for Americans at the grocery store and in every other aspect of their lives. pic.twitter.com/2KnIHSMCZ5 — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) January 26, 2025

Of course, the impetus for all these changes comes from Trump.

On Friday — speaking of good economic news — the president received a stronger-than-expected jobs report.

Rather than taking a victory lap then spending two weeks on vacation, Trump immediately pressed his advantage.

The president went on his social media platform Truth Social and demanded that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell slash interest rates. Trump even cited declining egg prices as justification.

“Energy prices are down, Interest Rates are down, Inflation is down, even Eggs are down 69%, and Jobs are UP, all within two months – A BIG WIN for America. CUT INTEREST RATES, JEROME, AND STOP PLAYING POLITICS!” Trump wrote.

Regardless of what Powell decides, Trump has already proven that capable presidents can simply do things to help Americans.

Recall, for instance, Trump’s joint address to Congress early last month, when Democrats beclowned themselves with their petulance and callousness.

“The media and our friends in the Democrat Party kept saying, ‘We needed new legislation — we must have legislation — to secure the border,'” Trump said in a clip posted to X, “but it turned out that all we really needed was a new president.”

President Trump, with a beautiful MIC DROP: “The media and our friends in the Democrat Party kept saying we needed new legislation to secure the border. But it turned out that all we really needed was a new president.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ih4Q8fSukw — George (@BehizyTweets) March 5, 2025

All we really needed was a new president.

Indeed. In many ways, that line represented the signature moment of the entire speech. It also reflected the most important truth about Trump himself.

When he came into office, Trump did not simply say that egg prices would fall. He took action to make them fall. And he did this because he actually cared that they would fall. He wanted to do something good for Americans. It really was that simple.

Democrats, by contrast, seem to prefer the appearance of goodness to its reality. Judging by their fruits, every ghastly objective they pursue has this preference at its core.

Thus, while egg prices might seem like a relatively mundane issue driven by cold, hard supply and demand, in truth they reflect the difference between a president, on one hand, who cared about enriching himself and his family at public expense, and a president, on the other hand, who devotes every waking moment to the country and people he loves.

