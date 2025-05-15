Egg Prices Plummet Under Trump Admin, Biggest Monthly Drop in 40 Years

Remember how Democrats suddenly started caring about egg prices when Donald Trump became president again?

It was no longer Joe Biden’s fault, after all, so they no longer had to pretend like it was a complex problem the president had no control over.

Where are those lower egg prices, hmm? We were just going to assume that once you took the oath of office, chickens would magically start laying eggs at twice the rate and they’d be practically free!

It got to the point where even Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California cared about it, provided that it could be linked to deportation, of course:

NEW: Eric Swalwell claims Trump is deporting kids with cancer, leaves out context that the child’s whole family was deported for illegal residency: “People just wanted cheap eggs, and now you’re deporting kids with cancer.” pic.twitter.com/qmZI3mfWva — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) April 30, 2025

Expect that rhetoric to stop in a hurry, considering egg prices aren’t just on their way down, but even experienced their biggest monthly drop in over 41 years in April.

“The average price for a dozen Grade A eggs declined to $5.12 last month after reaching a record $6.23 in March, according to the Consumer Price Index. It was the first month-to-month drop in egg prices since October 2024,” the Washington Times reported.

“Overall, the average price of eggs of all sizes fell 12.7%, the steepest monthly decline since March 1984.”

However, on Grade A eggs, the drop was 17.8 percent, which is an excellent sign.

So now we can deport whatever illegal alien we want — right, Rep. Swalwell?

As the Times noted, wholesale prices of eggs have been down for some time. Retail prices are what economists call “sticky,” however — because they don’t respond instantaneously to wholesale prices — and both Easter and Passover bring higher demand.

Also, the bird flu outbreak continues to affect the number of egg-laying hens, which is part of the problem. That might take longer to solve, although Trump’s Department of Agriculture has announced a $1 billion program to increase biosecurity for farmers to stop the spread, and imports from other countries are increasing.

There’s also an antitrust investigation from the U.S. Department of Justice against Cal-Maine Foods, the conglomerate which supplies about one-fifth of the eggs in the United States; the company confirmed the investigation last month.

All of this is part of a comprehensive plan from the Trump White House to decrease egg prices — and it’s working. You’d hope everyone would be reporting it this way.

But this, of course, is the Washington Times — a conservative news source. Pray tell, how do you think the liberal media is covering it?

This is UNBELIEVABLE. The whole story is that @POTUS is lying about egg prices going down, but egg prices are going down…. Give me a break @cnn. You just can’t make this up. 🤦🏻‍♀️🤨 pic.twitter.com/QM4Zhexrku — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) May 14, 2025

Yes, it’s false. Until it’s true. Welcome to CNN, the network where Biden was fit as a fiddle until that fateful debate on June 27, 2024.

Well, whatever: It’ll be great to listen to this bleating from CNN and Swalwell in retrospect in the months to come, once they’ve forgotten about this and moved to fresher manufactured controversies.

In the meantime, we can safely say that this is looking a lot like an object lesson in promises made, promises kept.

