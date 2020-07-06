SECTIONS
Planes Collide in Midair Over Idaho: 'It Is Believed There Are No Survivors'

By Andrew Trunsky
Published July 6, 2020 at 9:56am
Two planes collided midair and crashed into an Idaho lake Sunday with an estimated eight people onboard, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

“It is believed there are no survivors,” Kootenai County Lt. Ryan Higgins said in a statement on Facebook.

Two people were pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene, though they have yet to be identified.

The sheriff’s office was working to verify that there were eight people aboard the two planes, the statement said.

The two planes collided early Sunday afternoon and crashed into Lake Coeur d’Alene in Idaho, according to Higgins. They crashed near Powderhorn Bay, one of the more isolated parts of the lake.

Both planes have been located by a sonar team and are sitting in 127 feet of water, according to the statement.

One of the two planes involved was a Cessna 206, a small, single-engine plane, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, according to The New York Times.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash, according to KREM-TV.

The sheriff’s office expected that the entire investigation would be a multiday process.

Patrick Pearce, a certified pilot, said he witnessed the two planes approximately 800 feet above the water, The Spokesman-Review reported.

Pearce said he could tell that the planes were traveling fast by the sounds of their engines.

Higgins said an investigation was underway and that it was not immediately clear what may have caused the crash, The Times reported.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Andrew Trunsky
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







