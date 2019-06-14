Eighth US Tourist Mysteriously Dies in Dominican Republic

An eighth U.S. tourist has died in the Dominican Republic under mysterious circumstances.

Leyla Cox, 53, of New Brighton, New York, was found dead in her hotel room reportedly of a heart attack, according to her son, the Staten Island Advance reported.

“I am overwhelmed and confused and in shock,” William Cox told the news outlet Thursday. “I have a right to be suspicious.”

Leyla Cox joins a growing list of U.S. tourists who have died in the Dominican Republic under similar circumstances over the past year. She was vacationing alone, according to her son, having arrived on June 5 to celebrate her 53rd birthday.

“We can confirm the death of U.S. citizen Leyla Cox in the Dominican Republic on June 11. Out of respect for family members and loved ones, we cannot comment further,” a State Department spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

Victims have been otherwise healthy and some reportedly had a drink from their hotel minibar before falling ill. Several deaths occurred in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana and Grand Bahia Principe resorts.

While an autopsy had been ordered for Cox, it was not disclosed whether that would include a toxicology report. The family is waiting for her body to be released for transport back to the U.S., the Advance reported.

Other deaths include Robert Bell Wallace on April 14, Miranda Schaup-Warner on May 25, and Maryland couple Edward Holmes and Cynthia Day on May 30. In addition, David Harrison died almost a year ago and Yvette Monique, 51, passed away June 2018. Also, the brother of “Shark Tank” judge Barbara Corcoran passed away in April at an undisclosed resort of a heart attack — though no autopsy had been performed yet, TMZ reported Wednesday.

Dominican officials asked U.S. authorities to help with the investigation, Fox reported.

In addition to deaths under mysterious circumstances, another U.S. tourist, Surely Miller, 42, died Tuesday after being swept away in a rip current, People reported. She was reportedly swimming near the coastal city Puerto Plata.

Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz was shot and wounded Sunday night in a Santo Domingo bar, USA Today reported.

The U.S. State Department had yet to change the travel advisory status of the Dominican Republic, according to its website. Nobody from the State Department had returned The DCNF’s request for comment.

