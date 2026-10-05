The midterm elections are next month, and Michigan Senate Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed has one of his former staffers sounding the alarm.

Jordan Domingue identified himself through social media platform X as “the campaign staff member who has to this day, had the most 1:1 time with him.”

Domingue described himself as “the first person to see him in the morning and the last to see him at night. Some average of 6-7 days a week, 12-14 hr days, 50,000+ miles.”

According to Gateway Pundit, the former “personal assistant/executive protection lead” for the aspiring member of Congress now runs “Democrats for Mike Rogers,” which supports El-Sayed’s opponent in November, Republican Mike Rogers.

Domingue has made a series of X posts about his time with El-Sayed saying that the candidate loves the William Shakespeare quote, “Past is prologue.” Domingue explains, “Though he doesn’t adhere to it, I like the question it asks. Who are we when no one is looking?”

“Of all the opposition research on Abdul, the mount Sinai lawsuit has been the most accurate from my experience at highlighting his character. As a 30 year old leapfrogging into a job he was inexperienced for and only got thru connections, the profile in lawsuit is revealing.”

I’ll share insight as the campaign staff member who has to this day, had the most 1:1 time with him. The first person to see him in the morning and the last to see him at night. Some average of 6-7 days a week, 12-14 hr days, 50,000+ miles, hundreds of harribo halal happy colas, and so much more. Abdul loves this Shakespeare quote, and would say it almost daily when I worked for him. “Past is prolouge.” Though he doesn’t adhere to it, I like the question it asks. Who are we when no one is looking? Of all the opposition research on Abdul, the mount Sinai lawsuit has been the most accurate from my experience at highlighting his character. As a 30 year old leapfrogging into a job he was inexperienced for and only got thru connections, the profile in lawsuit is revealing. https://t.co/hcvwwevoII Now I’m far from blameless, and will reflect for years on how I let myself be captured by loyalty and personality. When he acted liked an entitled mobster to elected officials in 2017-2018, I excused it as justified outsider earning their place. When he would say one thing to one group and another thing to a different group hours later, I considered it just the norm or “strategic ambiguity” as he calls it. When his management pushed multiple staff to tears and dangerous breaking points, in addition to them I considered his stress. I think documents like the mount Sinai lawsuit tell the story of who he is, just as the Detroit news highlights who he wants you to forget. Past is absolutely prologue. — Jordan Domingue (@DomingueJordan) September 17, 2026

Should El-Sayed be held accountable for his past actions? Yes, absolutely No, it doesn't matter Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, absolutely 100% (221 votes) No, it doesn't matter 0% (0 votes)

Here, Domingue is referencing El-Sayed’s time working as a young doctor for Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine in New York City. The school was sued over allegations that hiring practices, which put El-Sayed in a leadership role, were discriminating based on age and sex.

Taking part in El-Sayed’s Michigan gubernatorial campaign in 2018, the former staffer recalled, “When he acted liked an entitled mobster to elected officials in 2017-2018, I excused it as justified outsider earning their place.”

“When he would say one thing to one group and another thing to a different group hours later, I considered it just the norm or ‘strategic ambiguity’ as he calls it. When his management pushed multiple staff to tears and dangerous breaking points, in addition to them I considered his stress.”

In another post, Domingue responded to rumors El-Sayed might be a homosexual, dismissing them while also noting a disgusting, childish habit he witnessed of passing gas and finding it funny.

“A lot of people are saying he might be gay, and I think that is inaccurate. This behavior is best explained by the guy who never grew past the high school locker room,” he described.

“His masculinity is a performance, and he has the maturity to match it. One of the most disrespectful and immature forms this was shown throughout my two years with him, was his love of farting. He would openly do so without warning or embarrassment as his form of stand-up comedy,” Domingue added.

“To this day for him, the act of farting is easily one of the funniest things a person can do.”

A lot of people are saying he might be gay, and I think that is inaccurate. This behavior is best explained by the guy who never grew past the high school locker room. His masculinity is a performance, and he has the maturity to match it. One of the most disrespectful and immature forms this was shown throughout my two years with him, was his love of farting. He would openly do so without warning or embarrassment as his form of stand-up comedy. To this day for him, the act of farting is easily one of the funniest things a person can do. — Jordan Domingue (@DomingueJordan) September 19, 2026

Domingue has made other posts citing El-Sayed’s strange relationship with animals, his lack of work experience, and conditions for Jewish staffers.

In one scathing post, Domingue concluded, “When I finally realized he didn’t actually care about civilians and peace, everything I had previously ignored or excused made it obvious to who he was and that I was on the wrong side.”

There’s clearly a lot to unpack here, but the bottom line is El-Sayed is not who he presents himself to be.

This is Taqiyya, Islam’s doctrine of deception.

We cannot expect El-Sayed to be completely transparent. If he were, he would lose the entire non-Muslim voter base he’s tried to court.

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