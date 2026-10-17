El-Sayed's Half Sister Issued 'Allahu Akbar' Blessing on Oct. 7, the Anniversary of Hamas Slaughtering Over 1000

As Democratic U.S. Senate Abdul El-Sayed tries to distance himself from his past embrace of radical Islamic positions and entanglements, a new connection has emerged.

Eman Abdelhadi, El-Sayed’s half sister, has been found to have cheered on Hamas one year after Israeli civilians were slaughtered on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Fox News.

“I want to say, Allahu Akbar,” Abdelhadi said, in an “October 7th blessing,” posted to Instagram Oct. 7, 2024. The phrase means “God is greater.”

“It’s one that I’ve been thinking about a lot over the last year, because it’s a phrase that reminds us that no matter how great the brutality, the oppression, the intensity of what we’re going through, the horizon of justice is just around the corner,” she said.

Abdelhadi made no mention of the children and other civilians butchered by Hamas.

🚨 JUST NOW: Kid Rock TRUTH NUKES Abdul El Sayed “He LOOKS ‘assimilated’…I’d be very careful. Guess who else ‘assimilated?’ The Fort Hood shooter. Guess who else ‘assimilated?’ The pilots who flew airplanes into our world trade centers.” “These people — not just socialist communist but this ideology — they want to get their foothold in our government.” The warning signs were there both times, and nobody wanted to be called a bigot for saying it! Now El-Sayed’s own half-sister says their family “has long been MB” — Muslim Brotherhood DO NOT LET HIM GET INTO THE SENATE, it would become a national security threat! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 16, 2026

Do you believe El-Sayed's campaign is hiding his true beliefs? Yes, definitely No, he's being honest Not sure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, definitely 100% (24 votes) No, he's being honest 0% (0 votes) Not sure 0% (0 votes)

“There is something greater than even the strongest armies, and, for me, that’s God,” Abdelhadi said in the video.

“Reflecting on that reaffirms my commitment to justice, my commitment not to get caught up in the narratives that colonial powers enforce on us.”

“I’ll see you on the streets,” she said.

El-Sayed said his campaign is not governed by what his sister said, a similar distancing used to try to separate the candidate from Hasan Piker, an emphatic support of El-Sayed who claimed the United states deserved the 9/11 attacks.

Critics said the post was more evidence that the real El-Sayed is being hidden during the campaign but will resurface after the election.

“Jewish Michiganders are proudly putting country over party and rejecting Abdul El-Sayed’s extremism. We must put country over party and elect Mike Rogers,” Democrats for Mike Rogers, the Republican candidate for the open Senate seat in Michigan, said.

Jordan Domingue, a U.S. Marine combat veteran who also worked as a top aide to El-Sayed as head of security during El-Sayed’s 2018 run for governor of Michigan, posted that there is little doubt El-Sayed would be a mouthpiece for the Muslim Brotherhood if elected.

“For me, there was only ever smoke. Now however, I think I’ve seen enough to say there is fire. The worst part is, I’m honestly not happy,” he posted on X.

I’ve been somewhat frozen since this story came out. For me, there was only ever smoke. Now however, I think I’ve seen enough to say there is fire. The worst part is, I’m honestly not happy. Since 2018, I’ve defended this specific claim. Yes, I believed he was antisemitic based on comments. I learned that he was largely in alliance with leftist in regards to Islamist organizations that make up the axis of resistance. I thought this was just misplaced vengeance against the U.S. for the GWOT, and for Israel for the war in Gaza. I worried that deeper involvement by the Muslim Brotherhood could be there, but I didn’t want to believe it. Partly because it is extremely difficult to comprehend how dangerous this can be if he is elected. It’s especially troubling knowing that despite no foreign policy experience, he REALLY wants a seat on the senate foreign affairs committee. — Jordan Domingue (@DomingueJordan) October 12, 2026

“Since 2018, I’ve defended this specific claim. Yes, I believed he was antisemitic based on comments. I learned that he was largely in alliance with leftist in regards to Islamist organizations that make up the axis of resistance. I thought this was just misplaced vengeance against the U.S. for the GWOT, and for Israel for the war in Gaza,” he wrote.

“I worried that deeper involvement by the Muslim Brotherhood could be there, but I didn’t want to believe it. Partly because it is extremely difficult to comprehend how dangerous this can be if he is elected. It’s especially troubling knowing that despite no foreign policy experience, he REALLY wants a seat on the senate foreign affairs committee.”

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