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Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks to journalists at a campaign event in Ionia, Michigan, on Oct. 11, 2026.
Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks to journalists at a campaign event in Ionia, Michigan, on Oct. 11, 2026. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

El-Sayed's Half Sister Issued 'Allahu Akbar' Blessing on Oct. 7, the Anniversary of Hamas Slaughtering Over 1000

 By Jack Davis  October 17, 2026 at 2:38pm
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As Democratic U.S. Senate Abdul El-Sayed tries to distance himself from his past embrace of radical Islamic positions and entanglements, a new connection has emerged.

Eman Abdelhadi, El-Sayed’s half sister, has been found to have cheered on Hamas one year after Israeli civilians were slaughtered on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Fox News.

“I want to say, Allahu Akbar,” Abdelhadi said, in an “October 7th blessing,” posted to Instagram Oct. 7, 2024. The phrase means “God is greater.”

“It’s one that I’ve been thinking about a lot over the last year, because it’s a phrase that reminds us that no matter how great the brutality, the oppression, the intensity of what we’re going through, the horizon of justice is just around the corner,” she said.

Abdelhadi made no mention of the children and other civilians butchered by Hamas.

Do you believe El-Sayed's campaign is hiding his true beliefs?

“There is something greater than even the strongest armies, and, for me, that’s God,” Abdelhadi said in the video.

“Reflecting on that reaffirms my commitment to justice, my commitment not to get caught up in the narratives that colonial powers enforce on us.”

“I’ll see you on the streets,” she said.

El-Sayed said his campaign is not governed by what his sister said, a similar distancing used to try to separate the candidate from Hasan Piker, an emphatic support of El-Sayed who claimed the United states deserved the 9/11 attacks.

Critics said the post was more evidence that the real El-Sayed is being hidden during the campaign but will resurface after the election.

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“Jewish Michiganders are proudly putting country over party and rejecting Abdul El-Sayed’s extremism. We must put country over party and elect Mike Rogers,” Democrats for Mike Rogers, the Republican candidate for the open Senate seat in Michigan, said.

Jordan Domingue, a U.S. Marine combat veteran who also worked as a top aide to El-Sayed as head of security during El-Sayed’s 2018 run for governor of Michigan, posted that there is little doubt El-Sayed would be a mouthpiece for the Muslim Brotherhood if elected.

“For me, there was only ever smoke. Now however, I think I’ve seen enough to say there is fire. The worst part is, I’m honestly not happy,” he posted on X.

“Since 2018, I’ve defended this specific claim. Yes, I believed he was antisemitic based on comments. I learned that he was largely in alliance with leftist in regards to Islamist organizations that make up the axis of resistance. I thought this was just misplaced vengeance against the U.S. for the GWOT, and for Israel for the war in Gaza,” he wrote.

“I worried that deeper involvement by the Muslim Brotherhood could be there, but I didn’t want to believe it. Partly because it is extremely difficult to comprehend how dangerous this can be if he is elected. It’s especially troubling knowing that despite no foreign policy experience, he REALLY wants a seat on the senate foreign affairs committee.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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