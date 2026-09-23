It’s not exactly a secret that the current Iran conflict has been massively polarizing.

According to a September CNN poll conducted by SSRS, many Americans are simply out on the war.

More Americans said that this war is hurting America (71 percent) than helping America (just 18 percent).

That being said, this is a CNN poll, and certain sects of President Donald Trump’s base are still fully behind him on the matter.

But what this illustrates is that the average American — more likely than not — is vehemently opposed to this war.

It goes without saying that that matters with the November midterms looming.

And it could lead to peculiar situations where Trump-backed candidates are forced to distance themselves from the Iran war — like Republican Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers.

Rogers is facing stiff competition from his Democratic counterpart, candidate Abdul El-Sayed. According to WLNS-TV, El-Sayed holds a slight lead over Rogers in polling just months before the midterms.

Between the unpopularity of the Iran war and being behind in polls, it’s little surprise that Rogers posted this message on X (and if one squints really hard, you can almost see him defying Trump on the matter):

The war in Iran needs to end to bring costs down — but Michigan families can’t afford to wait. Here’s what we can do now: place a temporary embargo on Diesel exports. American energy should provide relief to American families first. pic.twitter.com/15IS1tjnJS — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) September 21, 2026

“Michigan families are struggling with the price of everyday life,” Rogers posted on Monday. “Groceries cost too much. We have to bring prices down. The war with Iran needs to end, and end quickly. When it does, energy costs will plummet. But Michigan families can’t afford to wait for that to happen. We need to do something now. I previously called for the suspension of the state and federal gas tax — 70 cents a gallon. And another place we can start: diesel.”

“Diesel fuels the trucks that bring groceries to the store. It fuels the tractors that grow our food. And when diesel costs more, it costs more to grow it, ship it, stock it, and ultimately buy it.”

“So until this war is over, I’m calling for a temporary embargo on American diesel exports. Keep more American diesel here at home. Increase the supply available to our farmers, our truckers, and put downward pressure on diesel prices.”

“Because lowering the cost of moving and producing our food can help bring down the everyday costs families see right here at the grocery store. American energy should provide relief to American families first, and I’ll fight to make life more affordable. Michigan, let’s get to work.”

Suggesting that this war “needs to end” almost flies directly against Trump’s characterization of the Iran war from just a day later, when the president spoke at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Trump made it seem like a deal — or total annihilation — were both on the table, though with no timetables.

“Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?” Trump said at the event, per PBS transcripts. “Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations?”

“But I believe we will make a deal right after the election, because it doesn’t make sense for them not to.”

For candidates like Rogers, whom Trump backed, a deal right after the election may be too late.

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