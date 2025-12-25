An Elderly Customer Never Missed a Lunch or Dinner for 10 Years - When He Didn't Show Up, the Chef Hopped in His Car and Ended Up Saving His Life

When the Shrimp Basket in Pensacola, Florida stopped seeing a 10-year regular, Chef Donell Stallworth knew something was wrong.

Charlie Hicks would drive from his apartment, where he lived by himself, to the Shrimp Basket twice a day for a decade. His order was always the same – gumbo, light rice, no crackers. During that time, Hicks did not just become a loyal customer, but also a dear friend to the restaurant staff.

The Pensacola News Journal reported in September that Hicks was home sick on one occasion and employees decided to deliver his order to him. However, shortly after that, the 78-year-old stopped answering his phone; it went straight to voicemail.

“Mr. Hicks don’t miss no days,” told “CBS Evening News” in a report that aired Dec. 12.

“When we open up, Mr. Hicks is here to greet us.”

He knew something was wrong.

Stallworth decided to drive to Hicks’ home during a shift. After knocking on the door of Hicks’ apartment several times, he heard the man inside calling — weakly — for help.

Hicks had fallen and suffered broken two ribs. He was severely dehydrated.

Hicks spent a week in a hospital, where Shrimp Basket staff kept him company and even delivered his gumbo order.

According to the Pensacola News Journal, Hicks’ niece, Christina Neeper said that if it were not for Stallworth, her uncle would not be alive.

“He said that Donell had saved his life,” Neeper told the newspaper

“And I’m pretty sure that Donell and them [Shrimp Basket management and staff] saved his life. Donell has been texting him and visiting him. Apparently, they’re best friends.”

Now that Hicks has recovered and his back to his usual routine, the Shrimp Basket will always be able to keep on eye on him.

He changed apartments, living within eyesight of the restaurant. Staff even helped him fix it up before moving in.

“I’m glad to have you back, buddy,” Stallworth told him. Hicks spoke on the experience, saying, “We made a connection.”

In a statement to People magazine, the Shrimp Basket said one of their values is that “people matter,” hoping staff will “live that out every day, not only with guests inside our four walls, but also in the communities we call home.

“Donnell’s actions are a powerful example of that value in action,” the restaurant said. “We are incredibly proud of him and the entire team at this location for the way they show up and take care of their guests.”

If you want a feel-good story this Christmas, this is it.

In a time of so much division and chaos, its heartwarming to see a community supporting one of their own.

This is what makes this country great. The spirit of fellowship and care for our fellow man causes us to rise to the occasion.

The American outlook of brotherhood is not one of background, nationality, or race. It is one based on principle and behavior.

This is what binds us and creates harmony.

