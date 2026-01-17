Elderly Man Sues McDonald's, Says Staff Failed to Act Before Wife Was Killed by Vagrant in Unprovoked Drive-Thru Attack

The world’s most ubiquitous fast food chain is facing a lawsuit after an unimaginable tragedy took place in an apparently dangerous drive-thru.

According to People magazine, a 76-year-old widower is suing a California McDonald’s nearly two years after his wife, 58-year-old Luna Rangel, was killed in a random drive-thru attack.

The complaint said that in March 2024, Jose Juan Rangel and his wife were in their car at a Los Angeles McDonald’s when a “known vagrant with a history of frequenting” that fast food joint was approaching various cars and soliciting.

The aforementioned “vagrant,” Charles Cornelius Green Jr., was doing this for “at least” 10 minutes and was getting very close to the cars in the line.

Rangel alleges that employees clearly saw what Green was doing through security cameras.

“Employees chose not to intervene, direct [Green] to leave, warn customers, or contact law enforcement,” the complaint alleged. “Defendants also failed to assign any security personnel to prevent [Green] from harassing paying customers.”

After approaching several other vehicles first, Green eventually reached the Rangels’ vehicle.

At this point, and without warning, Green lunged and attacked Rangel through the driver’s side window.

Green repeatedly struck Rangel in the face before attempting to attack his wife on the passenger’s side.

In a bid to protect his partially blind wife, Rangel exited the vehicle and began wrestling with Green.

When it appeared that Green was getting the upper hand in the scuffle, Rangel’s wife exited the car to attempt to help her husband.

Green then “pushed her to the ground, and her head struck the asphalt.”

The impact caused “severe head trauma, triggered a cardiac event, and caused permanent brain damage.”

Rangel’s wife was ultimately taken to a local hospital and placed on life support for several months before succumbing to her injuries.

The complaint alleged that the McDonald’s employees “had the means and responsibility to prevent this tragedy, but this business location is notorious in the community for ignoring the safety of its paying customers.”

Indeed, the complaint cited that this truly is a dangerous and “notorious” McDonald’s location, as there had been 90 criminal or violent incidents at the location from January 2020 to March 2024.

The complaint cited the following claims: wrongful death; survival action; negligence; premises liability; negligent hiring, training, supervision, and retention; negligent undertaking; negligent infliction of emotional distress; and loss of consortium.

Rangel is requesting damages, as well as a trial by jury.

