Elderly Pedestrian Decapitated When Hit by Truck in Brooklyn, Creating Gruesome Scene
An 86-year-old pedestrian was killed Wednesday when he was struck by a New York Department of Transportation vehicle in Brooklyn.
The man was crossing 92nd Street near Dahlgren Place when he was hit, with the force of the impact severing his head from his body, according to the New York Post.
Police did not release the driver’s name but said he is 31.
News 12 reported Thursday that the victim was Antonio Conigliaro. Citing sources it did not name, it said the elderly man lived not far from where he was killed.
Neighbors and witnesses said the intersection where the accident took place is known for being dangerous.
JUST IN: Police released the identity of the man who was fatally struck by a DOT truck in Bay Ridge. https://t.co/tYQPgmGKE4
— News12BK (@News12BK) June 13, 2024
“Especially the walk sign. It turns on but by the time you’re in the middle of the road, then it’s gone,” Samia Haq of Bay Ridge said.
“Somebody who is disabled or somebody who cannot walk fast — it’s really, really dangerous for them,” she said.
News 12 reported that surveillance video showed Conigliaro walking in the crosswalk when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
“I can tell you it’s a dangerous intersection,” Bay Ridge resident Sean McMahon said.
“Everybody is always trying to jump the lights to make the turn to get onto the expressway,” he said.
FATAL ACCIDENT: A man was struck and killed by a city Department of Transportation truck earlier today, according to officials. https://t.co/nFrTzYLB2f pic.twitter.com/tOGTEsziHN
— News12BK (@News12BK) June 13, 2024
Haq said she knows how dangerous the intersection is because her mother was hit at the same place in 2021.
She said her mother survived.
“I sent a message to my mom and I said, ‘Mom I’m so lucky to have you to this day.’ It could’ve been her too,” Haq said.
As of Thursday morning, no charges had been filed in connection with the man’s death, according to WNYW-TV.
The city’s Department of Transportation had no comment on the incident, according to WPIX-TV.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.