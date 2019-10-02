Elderly Woman Confronted by Antifa Thugs Issues Defiant Statement

An elderly woman who endured screams and taunts from so-called anti-fascist protesters while trying to attend a conservative event Sunday has responded in a defiant statement, proving that it takes more than a few punks in black sweatpants to stifle free speech.

A video of the confrontation between the mob and the senior went viral earlier this week.

The clip shows the elderly woman and a companion struggling to enter an Ontario, Canada auditorium where a conservative politician was speaking, according to CBC News.

Several antifa protesters blocked the elderly woman and her companion from crossing the street, and directed abusive language at them.

Some demonstrators could be heard chanting, “Nazi scum, off our streets.”

WARNING: The following video contains profanity that some viewers may find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.

These black-clad thugs may have thought they could easily silence an old woman, but a recent statement shows she has more fighting spirit than all of the antifa protesters combined.

“That’s my mom getting harassed,” a user named David Turkoski wrote on Twitter in response to a video of the incident.

“Do those protesters not know how precious free speech is?”

A follow-up tweet included a video of the woman issuing a reminder about freedom of speech to the thuggish antifa brutes who blocked her path.

“Free speech is a cornerstone of our democracy, and can never and will never be denied,” she said.

If failing to intimidate an elderly woman wasn’t embarrassing enough, the man she was with unloaded some harsh realities on the protesters who thought they were fighting fascism.

“On our way in, those same mask wearing youths decided they wanted to “school” me on how I was also a Nazi,” Don Henderson wrote for Hamilton Mountain News.

“What these bullies did not realize,” he continued, “is that I’ve already had an excellent teacher on the subject. My grandfather.”

“And unlike these misguided youth, he actually went to Europe to kill Nazis. He served in England, Italy, France and Germany.”

That’s right. This man’s grandfather went overseas to fight real Nazis, which was likely a much tougher feat than screaming at an elderly woman.

Henderson explained that his family is full of men and women who made sacrifices to protect democracy.

One of his granduncles was killed storming a German position in World War I.

He also had a grandaunt who earned the Royal Red Cross for her efforts in the Canadian army’s Medical Corps.

While this man doesn’t sound or act like a Nazi, that doesn’t seem to be a problem for the so-called anti-fascist protesters.

Their brutish tactics and hate for free speech make them more fascist than almost anyone they protest.

There’s a message every antifa thug needs to hear: If your political ideology results in you shouting at elderly women in the street, maybe it’s time to reconsider your life choices.

