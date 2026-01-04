Elected Democrat Busted Breaking Into a Car, Charged with Burglary

Democratic Treasurer Dr. Carla Wyatt of Harris County, Texas, was arrested Saturday and charged with burglary of a vehicle, according to local news outlets.

Wyatt, who was released after posting bond, was seen on video opening an unlocked minivan and entering it, ABC 13 Eyewitness News reported. Despite claiming she had permission to be in the minivan, the vehicle’s owners told police they did not know Wyatt and said she did not have permission to enter the vehicle.

Wyatt had expressed hope to be seen as “a role model for those people who are coming behind me” in an interview with KPRC 2, a Houston TV station. She is the first African-American to be elected to the position, according to the Harris County Treasurer’s official website.

BREAKING: Harris County, Texas Treasurer Carla Wyatt (D) arrested for allegedly breaking into a car. She also has a DWI from 2023 and was charged with violating conditions of her bond in 2024. She was celebrated as the first black treasurer for Harris County and is up for… pic.twitter.com/OXQi3SnrL3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 30, 2025

“We are aware that Carla Wyatt was arrested and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle,” the Harris County District Attorney’s office told ABC 13. “As this case is pending, our office will not comment further on the details of the investigation.”

Wyatt did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Wyatt, who took office in January 2023, has faced legal trouble before, notably an arrest in 2023 for driving while intoxicated, according to the Houston Chronicle. Wyatt then violated the terms of her bond on at least two occasions, the outlet reported, including failing to install an interlock device to prevent her from driving while intoxicated in January 2024 and for being intoxicated in March 2024.

Despite violating the terms of her bond, the DWI charge was dropped in August after Wyatt completed a pretrial diversion program, ABC 13 reported.

