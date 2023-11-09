Elected Officials Involved in Network of High-End Brothels Near DC, Boston: Feds

Three people are in jail after they were arrested for allegedly running what the Justice Department called “high-end brothels” in Massachusetts and Virginia.

The clients of the brothels were not named in a statement released by the department, but they were described as elected officials, military officers and other people with security clearances – among others.

The bust was announced on Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts following a lengthy investigation.

In a news release, prosecutors said three people were charged with conspiracy to coerce and entice to travel to engage in illegal sexual activity.

They were named as Han Lee, 41, James Lee, 68 and Junmyung Lee, 30.

All three were arrested on Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said, “According to the charging documents, from at least July 2020, the defendants operated an interstate prostitution network with multiple brothels in Cambridge and Watertown, Massachusetts, as well as in Fairfax and Tysons, Virginia.”

The news release added, “It is alleged that the defendants collectively established the infrastructure for brothels in multiple states which they used to persuade, induce and entice women – primarily Asian women – to travel to Massachusetts and Virginia to engage in prostitution.”

The enticement allegation stemmed from what investigators said was a plan by the alleged pimps to set up women for free in upscale places to stay, so they would not have to pay for lodging while traveling to be paid for sex.

The news release said the women used were “primarily Asian.”

Meanwhile, the clientele of the brothels would likely include names that would be recognizable to some, although the news release kept those names private.

The DOJ’s new release said, “Over the course of the investigation, a wide array of buyers were identified, including, but not limited to, politicians, high tech and pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military officers, government contractors that possess security clearances, professors, lawyers, scientists and accountants.

“The investigation into the involvement of sex buyers is active and ongoing.”

The alleged prostitution network advertised women on two websites.

The DOJ said the websites posed as platforms for professional photography services with nude Asian models.

Women on the sites were listed as “open” or “coming soon” for prospective clients.

According to the federal government, the brothel’s customers were “required to provide employer information and references before booking appointments.”

Clients paid as much as $600 per hour for sex.

Those accused of running the brothels face up to five years in prison each in addition to fines that could total $250,000.

