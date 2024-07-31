Share
Commentary

Election Expert Identifies Brutal Problem for Kamala, Weighs in on Who Leads in Trump-Harris Matchup

 By Samantha Chang  July 31, 2024 at 8:09am
Statistician Nate Silver, a self-proclaimed liberal who has repeatedly said he doesn’t want former President Donald Trump to win, said Vice President Kamala Harris will likely lose in November.

“Harris is in much better shape than Biden,” Silver wrote Tuesday in his election forecast. “But she has one big problem. It’s the Electoral College.”

The data analyst said while Harris has a slight edge to win the popular vote, Trump has a bullish 61.3 percent chance of winning the Electoral College.

In contrast, Harris has a 38.1 percent chance of an Electoral College victory.

Silver’s prediction model has Trump receiving 280 Electoral College votes versus 257 for his Democratic challenger.

Gun-Grabbers Lose Big as Judge Rules AR-15 Is Not an 'Assault Firearm'

Last month, Silver had estimated Trump’s chances of victory at 65.7 percent based on 40,000 simulations run through his statistical prediction model.

While making his June forecast, Silver underscored that “I don’t want Trump to win the election, and I’d never consider voting for him.”

Will Kamala Harris lose?

However, he conceded: “The candidate who I honest-to-God think has a better chance (Trump) isn’t the candidate I’d rather have win (Biden).”

Silver’s latest forecast shows that while the Democrats’ gambit of switching out Biden for Harris helped, she’s still on track to go down in flames.

“Harris will give Democrats a fighting chance,” Silver wrote. “In fact, she’s a slight favorite over Donald Trump in the popular vote, which Democrats have won in all but one election since 2000.”

He added: “However, she’s a modest underdog to Trump in the Electoral College, risking a repeat of the popular vote-Electoral College split that cost Democrats the 2000 and 2016 elections.”

What’s interesting is how small Harris‘ projected margin of victory in the popular vote over Trump is: 53.5 percent versus 46.5 percent

Kamala Harris Was on Trump's Plane? Picture Allegedly Exists as VP's Ex-Lover Exposes Her

The meager 7-point margin is shocking, given the nonstop barrage of fawning media coverage of Harris, compared to the onslaught of negative coverage of Trump.

While it may be useful to read forecasts, it’s important to remember that polls and predictions don’t win races — especially in July — but fair elections do.

Celebrating a positive poll result is like spiking the football because your team is ahead at halftime. It ain’t over ’til it’s over.

As long the potential for voter fraud goes unchecked, election predictions don’t amount to a hill of beans.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Conversation