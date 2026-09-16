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Texas Republican Senate candidate, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, speaks on stage on the first day of the 2026 Republican National Convention at the American Airlines Center on Sept. 9, 2026, in Dallas, Texas.
Texas Republican Senate candidate, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, speaks on stage on the first day of the 2026 Republican National Convention at the American Airlines Center on Sept. 9, 2026, in Dallas, Texas. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Election Fraud Concerns Resurface as Texas AG Arrests Several Foreign Nationals Who Voted in 2024

 By Michael Austin  September 16, 2026 at 7:55am
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Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that seven foreign nationals were arrested for illegally casting votes in the 2024 election.

With assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, the FBI, and Homeland Security Investigations, Paxton’s office unveiled the charges against the noncitizens.

“Foreign influence has no place in American elections. Today, my office is announcing our efforts to arrest foreigners who attempted to cheat the system and violate our laws that uphold election integrity,” Paxton said in a Sept. 15 news release.

“I will not tolerate attempts to rig elections and silence the will of American citizens and voters. I will continue to fight to ensure that Texas has free and fair elections.”

Joshua Nmelichukwu Akpom, a Nigerian, was arrested for false statements in relation to naturalization.

Carlos Salas Barrios, who is from Mexico, was charged with voting by an alien.

Rocio Thrasher and Moises Anwar Arellano-Alba, also from Mexico, were charged with voting by an alien and false statements of citizenship in order to register to vote.

Helen Mayen Adams of Nigeria, Khalwinder Singh Bhengura of India, and Celestin Kuasa Katubadi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo face the same two charges.

Fox News reported on Homeland Security Investigations arresting one of the Nigerians, who allegedly cast a ballot in the 2018 election.

Related:
Rogue TX Police Dept. Arrests Woman for Criticizing Town's Water, So State Disbands Entire Dept.

The outlet said that when he filled out his naturalization paperwork, he denied that he had ever voted or claimed to be a U.S. citizen.

The arrests in Texas come as Trump administration officials work to prosecute and deter illegal aliens and foreign nationals voting in American elections.

Paxton is currently running for the U.S. Senate in the November midterm elections.

He is facing Texas Democratic State Rep. James Talarico.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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