Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that seven foreign nationals were arrested for illegally casting votes in the 2024 election.

With assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, the FBI, and Homeland Security Investigations, Paxton’s office unveiled the charges against the noncitizens.

“Foreign influence has no place in American elections. Today, my office is announcing our efforts to arrest foreigners who attempted to cheat the system and violate our laws that uphold election integrity,” Paxton said in a Sept. 15 news release.

“I will not tolerate attempts to rig elections and silence the will of American citizens and voters. I will continue to fight to ensure that Texas has free and fair elections.”

BREAKING: Texas AG Ken Paxton just announced the arrest of SEVEN foreign nationals who illegally voted in the 2024 election. The thing Democrats say never happens happened again pic.twitter.com/yT2JtMgl7L — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 15, 2026

Joshua Nmelichukwu Akpom, a Nigerian, was arrested for false statements in relation to naturalization.

Carlos Salas Barrios, who is from Mexico, was charged with voting by an alien.

Rocio Thrasher and Moises Anwar Arellano-Alba, also from Mexico, were charged with voting by an alien and false statements of citizenship in order to register to vote.

Helen Mayen Adams of Nigeria, Khalwinder Singh Bhengura of India, and Celestin Kuasa Katubadi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo face the same two charges.

Fox News reported on Homeland Security Investigations arresting one of the Nigerians, who allegedly cast a ballot in the 2018 election.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! A Nigerian national in TEXAS has been arrested for illegally voting in the 2018 federal election, per Fox, as part of an operation that resulted in SEVERAL arrests He’s a “lawful permanent resident” and CAST A BALLOT despite not being a US citizen 🤯 There is a… pic.twitter.com/TZW9nYuZ4X — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 15, 2026

The outlet said that when he filled out his naturalization paperwork, he denied that he had ever voted or claimed to be a U.S. citizen.

The arrests in Texas come as Trump administration officials work to prosecute and deter illegal aliens and foreign nationals voting in American elections.

Paxton is currently running for the U.S. Senate in the November midterm elections.

He is facing Texas Democratic State Rep. James Talarico.

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