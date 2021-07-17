As now-President Joe Biden was coming down the home stretch of the 2020 presidential campaign, new details were coming to light regarding the shady business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.

According to Politico, prosecutors had enough evidence to begin obtaining warrants and issuing subpoenas in the summer of 2020. However, they faced what Politico called a “dilemma” in that the 2020 presidential election was just a couple of months away.

Some officials “advised Delaware’s U.S. Attorney, David Weiss, to avoid taking any actions that could alert the public to the existence of the case in the middle of a presidential election.”

The sheer dishonesty of this coverage from the establishment media is astonishing. Here we have federal officials reportedly gathering evidence against the family of the potential president, and yet Politico thinks they faced a “dilemma” in deciding whether or not to share that information.

Publicly revealing the probe into Hunter Biden would almost certainly have damaged Joe Biden politically. The very fact that the left wished so greatly to cover up the probe proves how concerned they were about its potential effects.

American voters had the right to know this information. The knowledge that the son of a presidential candidate was embroiled in a scandal that could have implicated the candidate himself would certainly have been pertinent information for those heading to the polls.

Despite all that, Weiss decided it was best to postpone the acquisition of warrants and the issuance of subpoenas until after the election, according to Politico. He essentially heeded the advice of leftists telling him to withhold information that could hurt Joe Biden, a decision which one anonymous source said he deserved “credit” for.

Make no mistake — no credit is due for Weiss. If anything, he deserves criticism and, potentially, questioning regarding possible interference in the election.

According to Politico, Weiss’ decision to slow the investigation had the effect of “averting the possibility that the investigation would become a months-long campaign issue.”

If it is true that Weiss felt the investigation could influence voters and therefore chose to keep it under wraps, it would be dangerously close to interference.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, it was not until Dec. 9, 2020, that Hunter Biden publicly announced he was under federal investigation.

An anonymous source said he believed Weiss’ decision to delay the investigation was wise because the case against Hunter Biden “has way more credibility now.”

However, it is also true that the investigation has much less potential to damage Joe Biden now than it did a year ago. While he is not likely to be impeached over the issue, it is much more plausible that many moderates would have thought twice about voting for him if this information had been more public during the campaign.

It may well be true that the case is much stronger now, as that tends to happen as evidence is gathered over time. However, it is mysteriously convenient that the investigation is reportedly only newsworthy after Biden has been firmly installed into office.

Weiss was initially appointed by former President Donald Trump, who took the advice of two Democratic senators when he made the selection, Politico reported.

He identifies as a Republican, though it would be hard to surmise that from his handling of the Hunter Biden investigation.

The bigger issue at stake is not political leanings, but rather the inappropriate behavior of a prosecutor. Weiss’ job is to investigate and draw conclusions based on the evidence, not damage-control a campaign for any candidate.

If Weiss had been investigating a member of the Trump family, he would have had the same responsibility to be open and honest about that investigation. Political leanings are not supposed to play a role in an investigation seeking justice.

Despite Weiss’ shortcomings, Joe Biden has elected to leave him in his position. Americans can only hope he remembers his true responsibility is to justice, not politics.

