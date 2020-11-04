Login
As Election Winds Down, Remember the Pennsylvania Court Decision That Could Turn It to Biden

By Cameron Arcand
Published November 4, 2020 at 2:35pm
A decision made by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in September about mail-in ballots could determine the outcome of the 2020 election.

A judicial opinion written by the state’s justices on Sept. 18 allows for ballots sent up to three days after the election to be counted.

Ballots without a postmark are still legally eligible to be counted in Pennsylvania as if they were mailed on Election Day.

This could be a huge bonus for Democrats, who are more likely to vote by mail.

An estimated 1 million mail-in ballots were waiting to be counted Wednesday in the Keystone State.

But this should be no surprise to anyone who has been following the build up to the election closely, as Pennsylvania is a battleground state that Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016.

According to The New York Times, with about 82 percent of precincts reporting, the president was leading in Pennsylvania with 52.6 percent to 46.1 percent for Democrat Joe Biden.

The Times had Biden leading Wednesday afternoon with 237 electoral votes to Trump’s 214.

Trump expressed his concerns about election results in a statement from the White House early Wednesday morning.

“We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” the president said.

Will Trump win Pennsylvania?

“We want the law to be used in a proper manner so we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court,” he declared.

It was unclear what exactly the Trump legal team would be challenging in court, as ballots were still being counted.

While there have been some strange numbers coming out of Michigan and Pennsylvania will likely take awhile, Trump should not have claimed victory.

This election could potentially be decided by the Supreme Court, and he needs to be very careful with his words to make sure nothing is used against him and his campaign in court.

Trump and Biden are in an extremely tight race, so both campaigns need to be strategic with the battles they pick in the coming days.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
