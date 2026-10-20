See car fire, think … blankets?

That was what took place recently as the Fort Worth, Texas, Fire Department responded to a fire at a Cadillac dealership.

“As crews were battling the fire that was quickly spreading from one SUV to the next, they realized these were all electric vehicles,” the department posted on Facebook.

That meant it was blanket time.

The post noted that “special vehicle blankets were placed on the cars to hold the fire at bay while other vehicles in the path of the fire were moved away.

“This would prevent the spread of fire to the exposure vehicles which would inevitably have created a bigger issue,” the post said

Six vehicles were destroyed, while at least two others were damaged, the post said.

Just before 5:00pm yesterday, the Fort Worth Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire at the Frank Kent Cadillac dealership in the 3500 block of West Loop 820. As crews were battling the fire that was quickly spreading from one SUV to the next, they realized these were all electric vehicles. Electric vehicles are more complex to battle versus the ordinary gas/diesel vehicles that we are all familiar with. One of the issues with electric vehicles is that they have the potential to burn MUCH hotter than an average fire. The batteries of these vehicles are built to be completely sealed off. That is incredibly helpful when trying to protect the vehicle from daily driving conditions (etc.). BUT it presents a complex set of issues for firefighters when they are attempting to extinguish these fires. The vehicles are deliberately built not to let water in. In many of the photos, you will see vehicles covered in what looks like a blanket. These special vehicle blankets were placed on the cars to hold the fire at bay while other vehicles in the path of the fire were moved away. This would prevent the spread of fire to the exposure vehicles which would inevitably have created a bigger issue. In total, six electric SUVs were destroyed. There were at least two others that suffered damage. This scene turned into an extended operation with crews rotating every two hours throughout the night. The ticket for this incident was finally closed this morning at 10:28am with companies finally able to return to their stations. The entire incident lasted 17 hours and 33 minutes. There were no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Stay safe, #FortWorth. — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) October 11, 2026

“This scene turned into an extended operation with crews rotating every two hours throughout the night. The ticket for this incident was finally closed this morning at 10:28am with companies finally able to return to their stations,” the post said, noting the fire had been called in at about 5 p.m. the day before.

The post said crews were on duty 17 hours and 33 minutes. No one was hurt in the fire that began Oct. 9, the post said, adding, “The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.”

“Electric vehicles are more complex to battle versus the ordinary gas/diesel vehicles that we are all familiar with,” the post explained.

“One of the issues with electric vehicles is that they have the potential to burn MUCH hotter than an average fire. The batteries of these vehicles are built to be completely sealed off. That is incredibly helpful when trying to protect the vehicle from daily driving conditions (etc.). BUT it presents a complex set of issues for firefighters when they are attempting to extinguish these fires. The vehicles are deliberately built not to let water in,” the post noted.

🚨 BREAKING: MULTIPLE EVs ON FIRE IN FORT WORTH Fort Worth FD is battling multiple electric vehicle fires at Frank Kent Cadillac on W. Loop 820. Heavy smoke reported. Avoid the area! https://t.co/Ro6Pw7CdoZ — DFW BREAKING NEWS (@DFWNEWS911) October 10, 2026

A report on Carbuzz noted that some 2026 Escalade IQ models were recalled due to a potential battery fire risk.

It was unclear whether the models involved in the fire were the same as those covered by the recall.

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The website Firerover noted that with EVs, “traditional fire suppression methods often don’t work.”

“EV battery packs can reignite hours or even days after appearing to be extinguished. Firefighters sometimes need to submerge entire vehicles in water tanks to prevent reignition,” the post noted.

Fire extinguishers can be ineffective because they are not designed to deal with fires that rage as hot as lithium-ion battery fires. Further, EV car batteries often reignite, meaning a fire is not over when the flames have ceased for the first time.

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