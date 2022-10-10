Parler Share
News

Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Forced to Recall Nearly All of Its Vehicles - Stock Price Plummets

 By Jack Davis  October 10, 2022 at 8:33am
Parler Share

A California-based electric car maker’s stock tumbled Monday upon the heels of a Friday announcement that the company was recalling almost all of the vehicles it has produced this year.

The Rivian Automotive recall focused on a loose nut on the vehicles’ front suspension, according to CNN.

Rivian said that no injuries have been reported and that the flaw can be fixed quickly.

However, the recall damaged the Amazon-backed company to the point where its stock had dropped almost 10 percent in Monday morning trading. The recall impacts about 13,000 of the 13,198 vehicles Rivian has delivered, Reuters reported Monday.

The company’s vehicles start at about $79,500, according to a Reuters report from March.

Trending:
Dem Official Resigns After Leaked Audio Exposes Violent and Racist Remarks About a Child - Report

The Reuters report Monday said investors feared Rivian won’t make its production goals for the year.

“We have greater concerns on 2023 production expectations,” RBC Capital Markets said in a note on Monday, according to Reuters.

Rivian went public last year, and its market value roared past that of Ford and General Motors to become the second-most valuable U.S. automaker behind Tesla, according to The Associated Press.

But that is no longer the case: The company’s stock is down 67 percent this year, the AP reported.

Dan Ives, an analyst with the financial securities firm Wedbush, said in a Monday morning note that Rivian is “under a bright spotlight” and any further stumbles could badly damage its image.

“This is a black eye for Rivian,” Ives wrote, according to CNBC.

Rivian has said it hopes to complete the inspection and repairs within the next 30 days, according to the AP.

Would you ever consider buying an electric vehicle?

In the spring, Rivian recalled about 500 trucks, citing an air-bag issue that could injure a child in the event of a crash, according to The Washington Post.

At that time, Ives was very harsh in his assessment of the company.

“Let’s call it like it is, Rivian has been a train wreck since its IPO and an overall black eye for the EV industry,” he wrote in May, according to the Post.

“The company has potential to change the EV and auto industry with much hype coming out of the gates, and instead has been a massive disappointment,” he wrote.

Related:
Biden Admin Admits that EV Manufacturing May Benefit from Exploiting Children

He also noted at the time that it appeared Rivian may have put its troubles behind it and wrote “it does finally appear that Rivian is on the right track.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Bank CEO Drops Uncomfortable Truth on Green Energy: 'We Have It Completely Backwards'
Media Pundits Immediately Pounce on 'Monday Night Football' Commentator for Alleged 'Sexist' On-Air Comment
NFL Superstar Facing Suspension After His Postgame Flattening of a Photographer Is Caught on Camera
J.K. Rowling Torches 'Certain Celebrities' Who Back Pedophile-Linked Kids' Charity
NFL Fans Mercilessly Boo Kim Kardashian as She Blows Kisses from Private Suite at Rams Game
See more...

Conversation