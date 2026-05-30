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An electric vehicle on display at the AutoSalon press preview in Brussels, Belgium on Jan. 9, 2026.
An electric vehicle on display at the AutoSalon press preview in Brussels, Belgium on Jan. 9, 2026. (Sjoerd van der Wal / Getty Images)

Electric Vehicles Lead Major Car Maker to Report First Loss in Decades

 By Michael Austin  May 30, 2026 at 3:15am
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Honda Motors reported its first annual loss in nearly 70 years, which came as a result of an emphasis on electric cars.

The Japan-based car company has been listed on the stock market since 1957, but the combination of electric vehicle bets and Trump trade policies led to its first-ever year in the red.

“EV demand has declined considerably, due to the rollback of environmental regulations in the U.S. and other factors,” Honda said in a statement, per a report from Fox Business.

The company faces $9 billion in restructuring costs because of the lackluster electric vehicle demand.

It suffered a $2.7 billion loss in the past fiscal year, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Honda Motors CEO Toshihiro Mibe confirmed that it would scrap a previous target to make electric vehicles account for 20 percent of profits by 2030.

Total losses from electric vehicles are expected to hit $16 billion.

“We will continue our research to develop future technologies including electric vehicle batteries,” Mibe remarked, per Fox Business.

“We will get back on a growth track.”

The company will still set a goal of carbon neutrality.

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Honda managed to cut their losses with growth in their motorcycle business unit.

It sold 20 million more motorcycles in the past fiscal year than the previous year.

The Associated Press noted that Trump administration rollbacks of policies encouraging electric vehicle adoption contributed to the Honda losses.

The White House has withheld funds for states trying to create more charging stations, as well as blocked California from imposing an electric vehicle mandate.

Tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on automotive parts were initially 25 percent, but were lowered to 15 percent.

The tariffs diminished profit margins for Honda.

Despite its current woes, Honda is still expected to pull a $1.7 billion profit for the fiscal year ending in March 2027, per Fox Business.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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