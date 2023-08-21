An Illinois school board fired an art teacher Sunday after parents complained the educator was posting about “Satan worship” and violence on social media, according to WFLD, an Illinois-based outlet.

Homer Community Consolidated 33C School Board voted to fire an elementary art teacher, effectively immediately, following criticism from parents that the district did not properly vet the educator before hiring, according to WFLD. Parents told the outlet that the social media posts depicted violence and mentioned having bipolar disorder.

“I’ve seen some anti-religious, child sacrifice, there was Satan worship,” one parent told the outlet.

The school board faced backlash from parents after the popular social media account Libs of TikTok posted screenshots of an elementary art teacher’s social media account that allegedly featured “f*** the police” imagery and discussed having a disorder that causes violence.

BREAKING: Satan worshipping Illinois teacher who suffers from “mania and psychosis,” and had a history of alarming social media posts, was fired today after the board held an emergency meeting. Full story here! https://t.co/nlclhQOKOY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 21, 2023

Following the backlash from parents, the art class, which the educator in question taught, was canceled on the first day of school, WJOL reported. The district noted that it was investigating the situation ahead of the firing.

“As you may have heard or seen online, there has been some question and concern with regards to 33C hiring protocol and details surrounding the conditions of hire for new employees,” the district said in a statement ahead of the school board meeting. “While the district cannot speak on matters of personnel for individual employees, I do want parents to know that I have heard your concerns, understand the issues highlighted by the community, and am investigating the situation.”

BREAKING: @Homer33c board just voted unanimously to fire the satan worshipping teacher who suffers from “mania and psychosis” which leads him to be “violent and hurtful.” https://t.co/PC0MYkX086 pic.twitter.com/oILKT3Ukwh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 20, 2023



Libs of TikTok claimed that since posting the screenshots, the art teacher’s social media has allegedly been scrubbed, according to a blog post. Some of the social media posts noted that the art teacher has a “bipolar 1 disorder with mania and psychosis,” which has caused the educator to do things that are “violent and hurtful,” the screenshots by Libs of TikTok show.

Was firing this teacher the right decision? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (49 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Concerning posts and pictures that were posted, and not something that I would want to expose my children to at a young age,” a parent within the district told WFLD. “I wouldn’t say they were all depicting violence, but they were referencing violence.”

“If he has his lifestyle, so be it, but that is not going to be put onto our children,” Julie McDaniel, a district parent, told the outlet.

Homer Community Consolidated 33C School Board did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.