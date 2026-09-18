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A modern style classroom in the morning. (runna10 / Getty Images)

Elementary School Teachers Plead Guilty to Sex Crimes – Texted About Taking Advantage of Children

 By Jack Davis  September 18, 2026 at 6:42am
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Two former Wisconsin elementary school teachers texted each other as they crossed multiple lines with their students.

The revelation came after months of investigations into former Hudson fifth-grade teachers Abigail Faust and Madison Bergmann, according to WQOW-TV.

Faust faced two sets of charges. While she was still teaching at Hudson, she was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student she kept after class and kissed on the cheek.

Faust also faced charges in connection with two 15-year-old victims in Minnesota. She was charged with 13 counts that included second-degree child sexual assault and child enticement.

According to KARE-TV, the Minnesota charges alleged Faust had sex with the 15-year-old at his family’s home.

She allegedly had sex with him at her home, sent him nude pictures, solicited photos from him, and had sex with a friend of the 15-year-old.

Faust was working as the 15-year-old’s nanny at the time, according to People.

“What I did was not a mistake or a lapse of judgment,” Faust said in a statement she read in court Monday when she pleaded guilty.

She said she is in therapy to understand “why I allowed myself to make those choices.”

Bergmann’s charges involve another student at the school, according to People.

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Bergmann, 26, was charged with child sexual assault of an 11-year-old student.

Among the thousands of texts exchanged were ones in which she wrote about “making out” with him.

Bergmann pleaded guilty to one count of child enticement and two counts of sexual misconduct and was sentenced to six years in prison in December.

KARE noted that the investigation into the abuse began in 2024.

Faust was accused of knowing Bergmann was in a relationship with a student but not reporting it.

Faust will be sentenced on her charges in December.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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