Eleventh Hour Discovery Shows Tim Walz to Be a Manchurian Candidate

Despite the election being this coming Tuesday, there’s still time for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, vying for the vice presidency on the Democratic ticket, to find himself in a new scandal.

On Friday, Fox News Digital found a letter written by Walz in 2021 posted to the YouTube channel of the Minnesota International Chinese School. Its intent was to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Chinese New Year for the school.

While that alone seems fairly innocuous, Walz makes several statements that should raise an eyebrow for anyone concerned about the Chinese Communist Party’s growing influence in the United States.

Walz writes, “The state has promoted Minnesota’s connections with China and has hosted numerous senior Chinese leaders for decades. Thousands of Minnesotans claim ancestral connections to China, which has helped foster numerous ties between Minnesota and China.”

He further states, “These ties are rapidly expanding through the growth of education, trade, and investment opportunities between our two peoples.”

The school received a greeting from the Consul General of China in Chicago, Zhao Jian within the span of 10 days after Walz’s letter. Zhao met with Walz earlier this year to discuss, “China-U.S. relations and sub-national cooperation,” according to the House Oversight Committee.

In 2022, the Biden administration explained how consuls like Zhao help the CCP by “play[ing] an active role” in “foreign influence operations.”

On March 20, Consul General Zhao Jian met with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz at the Minnesota State Capitol and they exchanged views on China-U.S. relations and sub-national cooperation. pic.twitter.com/ONDue0Zexe — ChinaConsulateChicago (@ChinaConsulate) April 2, 2024

To summarize, we have a letter from Walz where he speaks of hosting top Chinese officials, while also finding he met with the very same agents of Beijing who the Biden administration expressed concern over for their role in helping to spread communist influence.

Walz’s connections to China have been well documented.

Fox noted in the same report that Walz states he’s been to China 30 times while giving his opinion that the ties between the two nations shouldn’t be adversarial.

It was also reported by the Daily Mail on Monday that Walz allegedly had a secret affair with the daughter of high-ranking party official while teaching in Foshan, Guangdong Province in 1989.

Should we consider the governor to be a Manchurian candidate? The Cambridge Dictionary defines the term as, “a person who is not loyal to, or who harms, their own country or political party because they are under the control or influence of another country or party.”

It’s a serious question as Walz’s ties to China aren’t something from his past, they continue to the current day.

Having a governor with strong CCP ties is bad enough but imagine the implications if Walz were to become vice president.

This would effectively be rolling out the red carpet to the Chinese.

The CCP would have a contact with access to the nation’s most sensitive information vital to national security.

If the Chinese look to undermine the United States and infiltrate our highest offices of government, Walz as vice president helps them achieve that end.

