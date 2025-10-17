Elise Stefanik Calls Mamdani a 'Jihadist Communist' in Response to NYT Hit Piece on His Critics

Well, it appears that the New York Times has picked a side in the forthcoming mayoral race in New York City that has captured national attention.

And at least one GOP New York rep isn’t having it.

The New York Times put out a piece Thursday from its City Hall Bureau Chief Emma G. Fitzsimmons, with the blaring headline: “Mamdani Faces Attacks After Comments About Hamas.”

Or, as Fitzsimmons herself posited on X, “Mamdani Faces Islamophobic Attacks After Comments About Hamas:”

Mamdani Faces Islamophobic Attacks After Comments About Hamas: https://t.co/Ck9FKDM8qM — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) October 16, 2025

Here are the opening few paragraphs of this New York Times piece.

“Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City, faced vitriolic attacks that suggested he was a terrorist sympathizer after he gave an indirect answer to a question on Wednesday about whether Hamas should lay down arms and step aside in Gaza,” Fitzsimmons began. “Representative Elise Stefanik, a Republican ally of President Trump and likely candidate for governor of New York next year, called Mr. Mamdani a ‘jihadist.’

“Representative Laura Gillen, a Democrat from Long Island who has opposed Mr. Mamdani’s candidacy, said he was ‘pro-Hamas’ and ‘unfit to hold any office in the United States.’

“And a top adviser to former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Mr. Mamdani’s leading campaign rival, criticized Mr. Mamdani for refusing to ‘denounce a terrorist organization,’ though he has done so repeatedly.”

Just from those few paragraphs, you can tell Fitzsimmons wrote this to largely criticize and demonize those who would dare question Mamdani’s candidacy.

But instead of backing down from her fierce rhetoric, Stefanik, at least, is doubling down on her searing criticisms of Mamdani.

Hi @emmagf from the @nytimes ! Regarding your question that popped into our inbox:

“I’m a reporter for The Times and I’m writing about Stefanik’s comments in response to Mamdani’s FOX News interview. Mamdani’s campaign said that her comments calling him a jihadist were… — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) October 16, 2025

Directly tagging both Fitzsimmons and the New York Times, Stefanik gave her full remarks that didn’t quite make it into the outlet’s piece.

“Regarding your question that popped into our inbox: ‘I’m a reporter for The Times and I’m writing about Stefanik’s comments in response to Mamdani’s FOX News interview. Mamdani’s campaign said that her comments calling him a jihadist were Islamophobic. Please let me know if you want to respond.’

“Why yes Emma, I do want to respond. Please print IN FULL.”

She added a pointing emoji and continued her full response.

“I call Zohran Mamdani a jihadist because he is. Zohran Mamdani is a raging antisemite. Mamdani is the definition of a jihadist as he supports Hamas terrorists which he did as recently as yesterday when he refused to call for Hamas terrorists to put down their arms – the same Hamas terrorist group that slaughtered civilians including New Yorkers on October 7, 2023.

“He is Kathy Hochul’s endorsed jihadist Communist who she has empowered to destroy New York City.

“It’s why the New York State Democrat Party Chair refuses to support him. It’s why multiple Democrat Members of Congress refuse to support him. It’s why Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries have still not endorsed him. Because Zohran is a jihadist who will destroy New York.

“Thank you!”

