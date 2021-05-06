New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik blasted California Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi following Pelosi’s comments Thursday toward Stefanik on “PBS NewsHour.”

Pelosi was asked, “Any comment on Elise Stefanik?”

Pelosi’s answer included the statement “That’s really just up to them. Maybe she’s more, shall we say, compliant?”

Stefanik took to Twitter to highlight what she saw as a double standard.

“A sick sexist smear from Pelosi who will lose her gavel in 551 days. Yet the media doesn’t bat an eye! Imagine if these words were uttered about a Dem woman? Would be outrage coverage & the Speaker would have to resign,” Stefanik tweeted.

🚨🚨”Maybe she’s more, shall we say, compliant?”🚨🚨 A sick sexist smear from Pelosi who will lose her gavel in 551 days. Yet the media doesn’t bat an eye! Imagine if these words were uttered about a Dem woman? Would be outrage coverage & the Speaker would have to resign. https://t.co/NtSeytzAXN — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 6, 2021

The question came as former President Donald Trump endorsed Stefanik on Wednesday to replace Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney as chair of the House Republican Conference.

“Liz Cheney is a warmongering fool who has no business in Republican Party Leadership,” Trump wrote in a statement.

“We want leaders who believe in the Make America Great Again movement, and prioritize the values of America First. Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement for GOP Conference Chair. Elise is a tough and smart communicator!” Trump added.

Trump endorses Elise Stefanik to replace Liz Cheney as House Republican conference chair pic.twitter.com/b04zTU2gpY — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 5, 2021

Cheney criticized Trump earlier this week, claiming the “2020 presidential election was not stolen.”

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 3, 2021

“This is about whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on Jan 6. Liz will not do that. That is the issue,” Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler shared in a statement provided to ABC News.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joined in the criticism of Cheney, reportedly telling told “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy on Tuesday that he’s “had it” with Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the third-highest-ranking Republican in the House.

The off-air remarks came before an interview in which McCarthy discussed GOP representatives’ dissatisfaction with Cheney, according to Axios.

“I think she’s got real problems,” McCarthy reportedly told Doocy.

“I’ve had it with her. You know, I’ve lost confidence. … Well, someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place.”

Laren Fine, a spokeswoman for House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, said, “House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker Pelosi and President Biden’s radical socialist agenda,” according to The New York Times.

“Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that,” she added.

