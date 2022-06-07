Elise Stefanik: The Greatest Distraction on Earth Is About to Begin - Brought to You by Nancy Pelosi

There’s a reason House Democrats waited until the pinnacle of election season to hold public hearings on the Capitol riot.

Democrats face a cataclysmic job review from the American people in just five short months. President Joe Biden’s approval rating is flailing, economic growth has ground to a halt and American families are reeling from the left’s failed agenda for the nation. Election Day will be Judgment Day for the Democrats.

In one final, feeble attempt to distract Americans from their abysmal performance in the majority, House Democrats have shamelessly prepared a primetime courtroom-style drama for the American people that fails to address any of the issues that matter. Under failed Democratic leadership, there will be no important hearings on the border crisis, Bidenflation, gas prices, the crime surge or the baby formula shortage.

Democrats instead want to attack their political opponents and the tens of millions of Trump voters across the U.S. There will be no factually-based presentation of what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, because Democrats have opted for the theatrically-based alternative.

Emotion-filled partisan talking points will drown out legitimate questions. The greatest threat to the committee’s agenda is dissent — you will find very little, if any, during the wall-to-wall dramatic performances. Kangaroo courts are easier if the Pelosi robots who administrate the proceedings are on the same side.

Democrats had an opportunity to conduct a reasonably bipartisan investigation of the Capitol riot. Republicans have important questions about that day too, questions Democrats undoubtedly don’t want raised during their scripted monologues.

Why is Nancy Pelosi’s office the only one off-limits to the investigation? Why, during one of the most consequential proceedings of our republic, was the Capitol not properly protected? Who placed a bomb outside the headquarters of the Republican National Committee? Why were the Capitol Police so ill-prepared?

These questions will not be posed during the sham hearings. Democrats and their puppets will do everything to ensure that the proceedings will be strictly controlled and not stray from the predetermined narrative; asking questions like these could thwart the committee’s agenda.

Nowhere was this more clearly demonstrated than when Pelosi booted serious fact-finders, Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks, from the Jan. 6 committee, leaving only vocally anti-Trump Republicans Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney on it. There is not a single Republican-appointed member of this illegitimate and unconstitutional committee.

Selective leaks and primetime interviews have epitomized the committee’s intentions in the months leading up to the public hearings. It has chosen to hold court in the media, hiring left-wing media executives to produce its charade and parade its narrative across Americans’ screens.

Do you support the Jan. 6 committee? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (4 Votes)

Why don’t real Republicans get to ask Democrats tough questions about Jan. 6? Because that would undermine their desperate far-left narrative.

Republicans would also love to ask Democrats why they aren’t doing anything to solve the mounting crises they’ve ignored during their tenure in the majority. Americans may casually tune in to the televised spectacle, but they will soon forget when they struggle to pay their grocery bills and fill up their cars.

House Democrats have no real solutions to the problems that Americans face on a daily basis. Democrats are scrambling to change the headlines, praying the nation will focus on their partisan witch hunt instead of our pocketbooks.

Republicans have a vision for America — one that will lift up families across the nation and offer real solutions on issues that matter. We are ready to lead with the unity that Democrats promised but failed to produce. We’re ready to deliver an agenda for the American people to unleash American energy, lower food prices for consumers nationwide, squash the rising tide of inflation and reignite the American dream.

Alternatively, Pelosi and House Democrats have chosen a warped, theatrical presentation of vindictiveness as their closing argument to the American people. You won’t have to drive to the theater to see this summer blockbuster box office flop; it will be pumped into your home, flashed across your computer screens and shoved down your throat.

Maybe that’s a good thing. Thanks to the actors in this production, most of America can’t afford the gas to get to the theater anyway.

Rep. Elise Stefanik is the chairwoman of the House Republican Conference and represents New York’s 21st Congressional District.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.