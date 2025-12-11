Elite College Football Program Rocked, Head Coach Fired in Salacious Scandal

There are obvious upsides to being the head coach of a top-flight college football program like, for instance, the University of Michigan.

The glamour, the fame, the talent that programs like these draw, and the nigh-unlimited resources are all upsides to coaching a Michigan, Alabama, or Notre Dame.

The downside?

You, as a head coach, are going to be under a sizable microscope — and that comes with obvious problems.

Just look at the aforementioned Michigan program.

Fox News reported that the Wolverines fired head coach Sherrone Moore with cause on Wednesday.

The school’s athletic director, Warde Manuel, said that “credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

“The conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior,” Manuel further elaborated.

Moore has been married for 10 years and has three daughters with his wife, Kelli.

The now-former Michigan head coach has not publicly commented on the firing.

ESPN Sources: Michigan has fired head coach Sherrone Moore, per me and @PeteThamel and @DanWetzel. pic.twitter.com/qBo9tiviud — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2025

For Michigan fans, this is just the latest scandal to rock the program — and specifically their head coach.

Moore was picked to replace former Michigan coach and current Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh saw tons of success as the Wolverines coach, capping it off with a national championship win in 2024 … only to immediately walk away.

As successful as Harbaugh had been, he seemingly couldn’t outrun allegations that he had impermissible contact with recruits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many assumed that Harbaugh fled to the NFL to avoid a massive punishment from the NCAA — which would eventually come in August 2024.

As ESPN reported at the time, the “NCAA announced a four-year show-cause order for former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday for impermissible contact with recruits and players while access was restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic, effectively banning him from college athletics until August 2028.”

The NCAA accused Harbaugh and said he “engaged in unethical conduct, failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance, and violated head coach responsibility obligations.”

Now, a little over a year later, the man who replaced Harbaugh is also out of Michigan for violating established rules.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.