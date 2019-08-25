SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Elites Caught in Amazon Wildfire Lie as NASA Confirms 'Average' Fire Season

×
By Jared Harris
Published August 25, 2019 at 8:18am
Print

After news of an Amazonian wildfire hit headlines worldwide, elites were quick to jump on the fearmongering bandwagon, telling their followers the “lungs of the world” were on fire.

A recent media release from NASA, however, shows just how little these elites know. Soccer stars, Hollywood idols and even a European president were caught pushing the lies earlier this week.

The language is full of fear, with one proclaiming “our house is burning.” Others pushed the “fact” that the Amazon produces 20 percent of the world’s oxygen.

And then there are the pictures.

TRENDING: Report: These Videos of a Teen Target Shooting with His Mom Got Him Banned from School

Should these elites apologize for shamelessly pushing fake news?

A reverse image search proves that some of the photos being shared weren’t even taken in the same century as this year’s fire.

Take for instance the picture posted by athlete Aaron Ramsey. The photo of that blaze was taken in 1989.

Emmanuel Macron, president of France, posted a picture that is at least seven years old. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo’s photo was originally posted in 2013, and reposted throughout the years.

And photos are not the only thing fake about these viral social media posts. According to NASA, this year’s Amazon rainforest fire isn’t exactly something to freak out about.

RELATED: Video: San Fran Woman Furious After Liberal Judge Frees Homeless Maniac Who Attacked Her

“In the Amazon region, fires are rare for much of the year because wet weather prevents them from starting and spreading,” a post from NASA reads. “However, in July and August, activity typically increases due to the arrival of the dry season.”

Even though NASA data shows increased fire activity in 2019, when it is compared to the past 15 years, the activity is about average.

“As of August 16, 2019,” the post later reads, “an analysis of NASA satellite data indicated that total fire activity across the Amazon basin this year has been close to the average in comparison to the past 15 years.”

And as for the “lungs of the world” claim? Science doesn’t support that, either.

Even climate scientists agree the Amazon doesn’t produce anywhere near 20 percent of the world’s oxygen. The real number is closer to 6 percent, according to Dr. Jonathan Foley.

It’s easy to fall prey to fake news and misinformation, as the French president and other elites proved when posting about the Amazon wildfire. Although there is a blaze cutting its way through farms and other areas, this average fire isn’t worth ringing the alarm bells.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined Conservative Tribune in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined Conservative Tribune in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Officials Ring the Alarm Bell After Wave of Dog Deaths Sweeps Nation
Lunar Rover Gets Change in Mission After Mysterious 'Gel' Found on Moon: Report
'They're Ready To Fight:' Hong Kong Protests Near Tipping Point as Police Use Live Ammo
Gang of Punks Beat Elderly Woman with Her Own Cane, All Because She Looked at Them, Police Say
Medics Forced To Intervene After Insect Sting Nearly Ends Bear Grylls' Career
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×