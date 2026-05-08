Elites' Knowledge Monopoly Is Wrecking America: Here's How to Raise Kids Who Think for Themselves

Every morning, millions of Americans swipe through a hundred headlines before their coffee cools and walk away convinced they understand the world.

I learned that lesson — coaching track athletes through the hurdles, then later on the rugby pitch, and eventually from the witness stand in federal and state courts testifying on fiduciary duty and securities fraud.

Real knowledge demands real effort. What we have instead is a population drowning in information and starving for the one thing that actually matters: the discipline to know what you do not know.

My childhood in Stamford, Connecticut, was analog. We kept a full set of encyclopedias in the living room. Weekends sometimes meant a library run to navigate card catalogs and Dewey Decimal call numbers. You hunted for information. The process built retention and context in ways no algorithm can replicate.

Then everything shifted. Encyclopædia Britannica went online in 1994. Wikipedia launched on Jan. 15, 2001 — open source, volunteer-edited, and officially neutral. Its co-founder, Larry Sanger, departed in 2002 and spent two decades pointing at the gap between that original promise and what the platform became.

In September 2025, he published “Nine Theses” — a systematic reform proposal targeting, among other things, a sourcing blacklist that flags Fox News and the New York Post as unreliable while greenlighting Mother Jones and MSNBC.

That is not a neutral information ecosystem. It is a curated one, and the distinction matters enormously for anyone who relies on it.

Socrates built his entire method on admitting what he did not know. Thomas Sowell has spent a career explaining the difference between dispersed practical knowledge — the kind ordinary people accumulate through lived experience — and the centralized abstractions preferred by credentialed elites with no skin in the game.

In 1999, Kruger and Dunning documented what Sowell had been saying implicitly for decades: the least competent people in any domain most confidently overestimate their mastery, precisely because they lack the metacognition to perceive their own gaps.

Social media gave this phenomenon a platform sized for industrial production. The result shows up daily — credentialed voices making spectacular public errors with zero professional accountability and substantial social reinforcement from like-minded audiences.

The fiscal numbers running beneath this cultural failure deserve more attention than they get. The federal government crossed $39 trillion in total debt on March 17, 2026 — a $1 trillion climb in under five months. Any CFO who ran a balance sheet this way would be gone before the next board meeting.

State and local public pension systems carry $1.27 trillion in unfunded liabilities, by the Equable Institute’s 2025 estimate, with Hoover Institution researchers placing the market-value figure closer to $5.1 trillion once you apply discount rates that reflect actual risk.

Commentators who called inflation “transitory” in 2021 while grocery prices climbed 25 percent over three years still hold positions of institutional authority. That is not an analytical failure. It is an epistemological one, a professional culture that rewards narrative coherence over empirical accuracy, with no mechanism for correction.

I have spent more than 30 years managing wealth for ultra-high-net-worth families with investments in private equity, private credit, and hedge funds. Fiduciary work demands audited financial statements reviewed across multiple periods, fund-level track records across full market cycles including drawdowns, on-site manager visits, and primary legal documents. Not Bloomberg summaries.

The discipline is simple: verify the claim, trace it to its source, and ask what evidence would falsify the conclusion. That standard applied to civic life changes the landscape immediately.

The solution is structural. Audit your daily information inputs for one week. Track how much comes from algorithm-driven feeds versus primary sources: court filings, CBO projections, Treasury data, state auditor reports.

The ratio will be instructive. Replace three headline sessions weekly with a substantive read from Sowell, Milton Friedman, or Walter Williams. When a politician claims a program works, pull the raw CBO score rather than the press release. Build the discipline of asking, before forming an opinion, what evidence would change it. That question alone eliminates most of what is called political analysis.

Limit social media to primary sources. Enforce screen curfews with the same discipline you would apply to an athlete’s recovery schedule. Assign your children old-fashioned research projects before they interact with AI summaries — not because AI tools lack utility, but because understanding what a primary source is, and why that distinction matters, cannot be delegated to a tool trained on the same polluted information environment you are trying to escape.

Wayne Gretzky skated to where the puck was going. In 2026, the puck is moving toward verified, primary-sourced analysis in a media environment increasingly hostile to both.

The payoff is proportional to the effort: decisions rooted in verified knowledge rather than narrative drift, the resilience that comes from having done the actual work, and the steady confidence that goes with conclusions you can defend in public.

Sunlight remains the best disinfectant. The problem is not access to it. The problem is that we have grown accustomed to letting someone else decide which windows stay closed, and calling that arrangement informed.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

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