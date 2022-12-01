Elizabeth Warren Believes She's Got Perfect Rebuke of Musk, Doesn't Realize She Just Made His Case

Leftists’ collective meltdown over Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter has made them careless, and their unchecked reactions have exposed their undeniable hypocrisy to the world.

Perhaps no Democrat’s remarks were more revealing than those of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday.

When questioned about Musk’s leadership of the social media platform by Fox News reporter Hillary Vaughn, she replied: “I think that one human being should not decide how millions of people communicate with each other.

“One human being should not be able to go into a dark room by himself and decide, ‘Oh, that person gets heard from, that person doesn’t.’ That’s not how it should work.”

WATCH: Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Elon Musk’s changes to Twitter: “One human being should not be able to go into a dark room by himself and decide ‘Oh, that person gets heard from, that person doesn’t.’ That’s not how it should work.” pic.twitter.com/CXSOdpSTcN — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 30, 2022

The irony is rich.

She is literally describing what happened at Twitter before Musk took over, the irony. — Rich Donahue (@DonahuePGH) November 30, 2022

Warren was employing that time-honored and frequently used tactic of accusing one’s enemies of what you are doing, a strategy handed down to liberals decades ago from the late community organizer and communist Saul Alinsky.

“Accuse your opponent of what you are doing, to create confusion and to inculcate voters against evidence of your own guilt” Saul Alinsky, Rules for Radicals — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 16, 2018

Prior to Musk’s takeover of the company, one human being — namely, former Twitter chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde — had been doing just that for years.

In fact, Gadde was behind the decision to permanently suspend the president of the United States from the platform. She also reportedly spearheaded the banning of the bombshell Hunter Biden laptop story to shield her preferred presidential candidate from scandal less than three weeks ahead of the 2020 election.

Rather than censoring content, Musk is doing the opposite. He is opening up free speech and allowing those who were wrongly suspended back on the platform regardless of beliefs.

And rather than going into a dark room and making decisions, Musk is being extremely transparent about it.

The left has lost control of a tool it had counted on for years to do its dirty work, and now it is reeling. The ability to manipulate which content voters were and weren’t allowed to see gave leftists tremendous power to influence political opinion in the U.S. and thus shape the national conversation. Understandably, they are grieving their loss and haven’t quite come around to the stage of acceptance.

Twitter may lack the size of Big Tech giants such Apple and Google, but the company is the go-to platform for politicos and plays an outsize role in controlling the flow of information to the public. No wonder they’re incensed.

But this will be the song they sing now. Democrats will use another one of their favorite tools, the Department of Justice — which has made a sport out of pursuing those who disagree with left-wing ideology — to crack down on Twitter. They will investigate Elon Musk because he won’t bow down to them.

But in doing so, they risk running afoul of another Alinsky rule: “A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag. ‘Don’t become old news.'”

It will be fun to watch.

