Elizabeth Warren Claims to ‘Believe in Science’… Sets Twitter on the Warpath

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts responded to President Donald Trump’s Thursday tweet, in which he questioned the concept of global warming, by announcing that she ‘believes in science’ — only to be questioned relentlessly on how exactly her scientific belief applies to issues like abortion or her supposed Native American ancestry.

Trump’s tweet, which seems to conflate weather and the broader environmental trends climate scientists attempt to model, reiterates his often repeated claim that international agreements designed to combat global warming, like the Paris accords, amount to a cynical attempt by foreign nations to drain U.S. resources.

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Warren quickly responded, asserting that “climate change is real and we have a moral obligation to protect this Earth for our children and grandchildren.”

I’m going to say something really crazy: I believe in science. Climate change is real and we have a moral obligation to protect this Earth for our children and grandchildren. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) December 29, 2017

Twitter users mobilized immediately, asking Warren how her belief in science governed her position on the question of human conception, the link between sex and gender, and her self-identification as a Native American.

DNA is also based in science. Yours does not show you are Native American. So either you are an outright liar or you actually don’t believe in science. Which is it, #Liewatha https://t.co/Iq3T89Wnwt — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 29, 2017

HOW MANY GENDERS ARE THERE, SCIENCE LADY? https://t.co/xY1ZSLouum — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) December 29, 2017

Now do the science of fetal development https://t.co/H5vnH6EA5b — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 29, 2017

so, when is the last time you rode a bike to work instead of taking a car? I'm going to say something scientific: I think you're really crazy. — Hermicane (@Hermicane3) December 29, 2017

“Believing” makes science real? “Believing” you have an Indian heritage makes it real enough to claim it? Are you using your shaky indignant angry “how dare you” voice? — CSH (@mrshobbs58) December 29, 2017

Science is not a belief system. It's a set of facts. Like the fact that gender is not a choice. Why don't you work on that one for awhile. — Rick Moore (@RickMoore) December 29, 2017

Funny how you believe in science to protect children against global warming, but you seem to ignore science when it comes to destroying children before they make it out of the womb. — Joe 'Baboots' Curci (@JoeCurciWOR) December 29, 2017

Warren’s claim that she is a descendant of the Cherokee tribe has elicited criticism over the years, most notably from Trump, who often mockingly refers to Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Even if Warren were in fact 1/32 Cherokee, as she claims, that would leave her well short of the ancestral ties required for tribal membership, according to The Atlantic.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

