Elizabeth Warren Claims to ‘Believe in Science’… Sets Twitter on the Warpath

By Jack Crowe
December 29, 2017 at 12:21pm

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts responded to President Donald Trump’s Thursday tweet, in which he questioned the concept of global warming, by announcing that she ‘believes in science’ — only to be questioned relentlessly on how exactly her scientific belief applies to issues like abortion or her supposed Native American ancestry.

Trump’s tweet, which seems to conflate weather and the broader environmental trends climate scientists attempt to model, reiterates his often repeated claim that international agreements designed to combat global warming, like the Paris accords, amount to a cynical attempt by foreign nations to drain U.S. resources.

Warren quickly responded, asserting that “climate change is real and we have a moral obligation to protect this Earth for our children and grandchildren.”

Twitter users mobilized immediately, asking Warren how her belief in science governed her position on the question of human conception, the link between sex and gender, and her self-identification as a Native American.

Warren’s claim that she is a descendant of the Cherokee tribe has elicited criticism over the years, most notably from Trump, who often mockingly refers to Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Even if Warren were in fact 1/32 Cherokee, as she claims, that would leave her well short of the ancestral ties required for tribal membership, according to The Atlantic.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

