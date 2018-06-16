Elizabeth Warren ‘Filled with Terror’ at Thought of GOP Maintaining Control of Congress

Despite predictions of a “blue wave” that could help Democrats regain control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections, some party leaders are now publicly acknowledging the possibility that Republicans will hold on to power after November.

In a recent MSNBC interview, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., described her constant feeling of “terror” at the prospect of another GOP-led Congress under the Trump administration.

Host Rachel Maddow asked Warren whether she believes the Democratic Party will “win control of either house of Congress in the midterms” and why.

“You probably need a pundit for this one,” she said, going on to confirm that winning is her goal.

“I really, really want us to do that,” she said. “I’m going to work really, really hard to help make that happen.”

While she went on to say that her party has a “really terrific chance” of victory, Warren revealed her inner turmoil over the possibility of the election going to President Donald Trump and his supporters.

“I run every day filled with terror,” she said of the thought of another GOP victory.

“Because if Donald Trump remains in control of the House and the Senate and the Republicans won’t stop him, I don’t know what happens in the next two years,” she said.

Discussing that possibility further, Maddow asked her guest whether Democrats could “make a significant difference” in standing up to Trump while he is “still in the White House.”

Warren said there are ways Democrats can continue to serve as a check on executive power even as the minority party in Congress.

“They can do it partly by stopping some of the bleed, right?” she said. “They can do it partly by saying, ‘No, we want to hold the investigatory hearings.'”

The senator said her party’s power “really lies in the truth.”

Experts say the midterm election could go either way at this point with a number of pundits pointing to a strong economy as a possible indicator of stronger-than-expected support for Republicans.

The assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll is one of several prominent pollsters who see a waning potential of blowout Democratic victories.

“The blue wave may not be crashing, but its seeming inevitable ascendancy has certainly flattened out,” Tim Malloy said. “Our surveys show the president’s numbers rising, gradually building on a surging economy.”

Others, including MIT political science professor Charles Stewart, believe some Democrats were always overstating their odds of a massive blue wave.

“First, to capture the House, Democrats would have to see the biggest election swing (from a presidential election to the following midterm election) in their favor in the entire post-World War II era,” he said. “And, even then, they would only have a 50-50 chance of taking the House.”

