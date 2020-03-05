SECTIONS
News
Print

Elizabeth Warren Finally Drops Out, Boosting Bernie and Setting Up a Two-Man Duel

×
By Joe Setyon
Published March 5, 2020 at 8:47am
Print

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination after a poor showing on Super Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Warren didn’t win a single contest on Tuesday, when voters in 14 states cast their ballots for the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

Worst of all for the progressive senator, she finished in third place in her home state of Massachusetts, behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, who won the state.

The New York Times, CNN and NBC News all reported that Warren was dropping out, citing unnamed sources.

Earlier this week, Warren’s campaign had seemed to indicate that she would continue her campaign, no matter what happened on Super Tuesday, according to a Sunday memo from her campaign manager, Roger Lau.

TRENDING: Listen to Pro-Bernie Crowd Roar as Security Guard Gets Violent with Peaceful Trump Supporter

After Tuesday, “all of our 400 Super Tuesday organizing staffers will be re-deployed to states voting in March or April,” Lau wrote, according to Fox News.

“After Wisconsin, nearly one-third of the pledged delegates will still be waiting to be elected, and there will be a three-week gap between electing delegates for the first time since voting began,” Lau added.

“In the road to the nomination, the Wisconsin primary is halftime, and the convention in Milwaukee is the final play,” he said.

“Our grassroots campaign is built to compete in every state and territory and ultimately prevail at the national convention in Milwaukee.”

Do you think Joe Biden will be the Democratic presidential nominee?

But that strategy appears to have gone out the door after Tuesday’s results.

Warren’s exit from the race should provide a big boost to the campaign of Sanders, a fellow progressive who won the state of California on Tuesday but who lost the night to Biden.

Earlier this week, Biden earned the endorsements of former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, both of whom dropped out.

And on Wednesday morning, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who failed to win a single state on Tuesday, also dropped out and endorsed the former vice president.

With Warren’s exit, the Democratic primary is now a two-man race pitting Biden, a so-called moderate, against Sanders, an avowed Democratic socialist.

RELATED: Survey Finds Mere 1 Percent of Harvard Faculty Supports Trump

In a tweet early Wednesday morning, meanwhile, President Donald Trump said it was “selfish” of Warren to stay in the race.

“So selfish for Elizabeth Warren to stay in the race. She has Zero chance of even coming close to winning, but hurts Bernie badly,” he wrote.

“So much for their wonderful liberal friendship. Will he ever speak to her again? She cost him Massachusetts (and came in third), he shouldn’t!”

Later, he noted that Warren could go down in history “as the all time great SPOILER!”

“Wow! If Elizabeth Warren wasn’t in the race, Bernie Sanders would have EASILY won Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas, not to mention various other states,” Trump tweeted.

“Wow! If Elizabeth Warren wasn’t in the race, Bernie Sanders would have EASILY won Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas, not to mention various other states.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Elizabeth Warren Finally Drops Out, Boosting Bernie and Setting Up a Two-Man Duel
Mike Bloomberg Drops Out, Giving Biden Another Boost
Biden Commits the Ultimate Gaffe, Intros His Wife as His Sister on Live TV
Warren's World Crashes Down as Home State Rejects Her with Apparent 3rd-Place Finish
As Dems Go to Polls, Dan Crenshaw Issues Warning Over What They're Really Voting for
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×