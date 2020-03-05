Elizabeth Warren Finally Drops Out, Boosting Bernie and Setting Up a Two-Man Duel

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination after a poor showing on Super Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Warren didn’t win a single contest on Tuesday, when voters in 14 states cast their ballots for the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

Worst of all for the progressive senator, she finished in third place in her home state of Massachusetts, behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, who won the state.

The New York Times, CNN and NBC News all reported that Warren was dropping out, citing unnamed sources.

Earlier this week, Warren’s campaign had seemed to indicate that she would continue her campaign, no matter what happened on Super Tuesday, according to a Sunday memo from her campaign manager, Roger Lau.

After Tuesday, “all of our 400 Super Tuesday organizing staffers will be re-deployed to states voting in March or April,” Lau wrote, according to Fox News.

“After Wisconsin, nearly one-third of the pledged delegates will still be waiting to be elected, and there will be a three-week gap between electing delegates for the first time since voting began,” Lau added.

“In the road to the nomination, the Wisconsin primary is halftime, and the convention in Milwaukee is the final play,” he said.

“Our grassroots campaign is built to compete in every state and territory and ultimately prevail at the national convention in Milwaukee.”

But that strategy appears to have gone out the door after Tuesday’s results.

Warren’s exit from the race should provide a big boost to the campaign of Sanders, a fellow progressive who won the state of California on Tuesday but who lost the night to Biden.

Earlier this week, Biden earned the endorsements of former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, both of whom dropped out.

And on Wednesday morning, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who failed to win a single state on Tuesday, also dropped out and endorsed the former vice president.

With Warren’s exit, the Democratic primary is now a two-man race pitting Biden, a so-called moderate, against Sanders, an avowed Democratic socialist.

In a tweet early Wednesday morning, meanwhile, President Donald Trump said it was “selfish” of Warren to stay in the race.

“So selfish for Elizabeth Warren to stay in the race. She has Zero chance of even coming close to winning, but hurts Bernie badly,” he wrote.

“So much for their wonderful liberal friendship. Will he ever speak to her again? She cost him Massachusetts (and came in third), he shouldn’t!”

Later, he noted that Warren could go down in history “as the all time great SPOILER!”

“Wow! If Elizabeth Warren wasn’t in the race, Bernie Sanders would have EASILY won Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas, not to mention various other states,” Trump tweeted.

“Wow! If Elizabeth Warren wasn’t in the race, Bernie Sanders would have EASILY won Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas, not to mention various other states.”

