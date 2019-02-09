It’s Official: Elizabeth Warren Is Running for President

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced Saturday that she is launching an official bid for the presidency in 2020.

The Massachusetts senator revealed on New Year’s Eve that she was forming an exploratory committee to test the waters for her likely presidential run.

“America’s middle class is under attack,” Warren said in the announcement video in December. “How did we get here? Billionaires and big corporations decided they wanted more of the pie.

“And they enlisted politicians to cut them a bigger slice.”

With the announcement of her exploratory committee, Warren became the first Democratic senator to declare plans to begin the legal process of running for president.

However, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced nearly three weeks later that she was also launching an exploratory committee to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.

California Sen. Kamala Harris announced on Martin Luther King Jr. Day that she was bypassing the exploratory committee step and seeking the Democratic nomination for the presidency, as did New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who made his announcement on the first day of Black History Month.

In June, Warren had announced that she would not be running for president.

Elizabeth Warren’s last few months have been a disaster. Her chances of becoming president are as real as her Native American claims… pic.twitter.com/xsEpuACZRA — GOP (@GOP) February 9, 2019

However, less than three months later she seemingly flipped on her word, revealing she would, in fact, take a “hard look” at a presidential campaign following the midterms.

During an interview prior to her November re-election, Warren refused to commit to serving her full term in the Senate if re-elected.

If elected, Warren would be the United States’ first female president.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ran, but lost to Trump in 2016.

Donald Trump vs. Elizabeth Warren: here are all the times Trump has mocked Warren https://t.co/Ae9AdP26wy pic.twitter.com/tPaBsW1OYV — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 9, 2019

