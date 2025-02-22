Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is known for her moral crusades.

She has worked hard during her years in government to portray herself as a warrior for the people, a veritable Robin Hood in a pantsuit and a blonde bob haircut.

Her latest campaign is against Disney and their merger with Fubo TV, a deal that she asked the Justice Department to “closely scrutinize,” according to a Thursday report from Business Insider.

“This proposed acquisition raises significant concerns under antitrust law, would give Disney increased market power and incentives to increase costs for viewers, and should be regarded as another data point in Disney’s history of anti-competitive behavior,” she described.

Warren claimed that the deal “appears to allow Disney to simultaneously circumvent the lawsuit while gobbling up a competitor.”

That means “Disney and Fubo will only increase their leverage, and could use the reduced competition and the resultant market power to raise prices even further for sports fans across the country” if the deal is successful.

“I urge DOJ not to be fooled by Disney’s attempt to purchase its way around antitrust law, and to closely scrutinize this proposed acquisition,” Warren continued.

Disney is not exactly a friend to conservatives.

But looking beyond the particulars of this merger, the fact that Warren is the one taking up the mantle, purportedly to fight for the people, is rather ridiculous.

For example, even as she rails every day against corporations and billionaires, she had no problem taking money from pharmaceutical behemoths like Pfizer during her presidential campaign.

At a more fundamental level, Warren is indeed best understood as a creature of the leftist swamp.

Warren has taught law at multiple elite universities, most notably the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University, before starting her tenure in the Senate in 2013.

Beyond her academic and political career, which was aided by her dubious claims of Native American ancestry, she and her husband, Bruce Mann, are rather wealthy.

They have a $12 million fortune, which includes a $3 million Victorian home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and an $800,000 condo in Washington, D.C., according to a report from Forbes.

Warren, however, did grow up poor. Her father worked as a maintenance man, and her mother worked a minimum wage job at Sears.

In that sense, Warren’s story mirrors Joe Biden’s, who emerged victorious from that Democratic presidential contest in 2020 and of course went on to become commander-in-chief.

Both Warren and Biden could once credibly claim to resonate with the everyday working-class American, but after separating themselves from their humble beginnings with decades of embedding in prestigious institutions, especially the Senate, they instead adopted the priorities and trappings of the elite, including exorbitant wealth.

At the end of the day, wealth and prestige are not what matters, but the way in which they were acquired matters the most.

Political figures like President Donald Trump and now Elon Musk are wealthier than someone like Warren could ever imagine, and yet they actually do resonate with everyday Americans.

That is because they accrued their power and prestige in the business world in spite of the elite, not because of the elite, meaning they are not beholden to the entrenched interests of those institutions.

Warren most definitely is.

That is why her moral crusades are, and always will be, utterly laughable.

