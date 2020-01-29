SECTIONS
News
Print

Elizabeth Warren Points Blame for Disease Outbreaks Like Coronavirus at Trump, Climate Change

×
By Jack Davis
Published January 29, 2020 at 9:12am
Print

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts threw shade Tuesday at President Donald Trump over the spread of diseases such as the coronavirus coming out of China.

“To effectively beat infectious diseases like coronavirus, we need all hands on deck,” Warren tweeted.

“But like so much else, Trump’s approach to keeping us safe from disease outbreaks is a mess. When he’s gone, we must fix the damage he’s done — and I’ve got a plan for that.”

TRENDING: Biden Campaign Is Willing To Risk Staffers' Lives To Get Him Elected

As of Wednesday, Chinese officials said 132 people had died from the virus and about 6,000 cases had been confirmed, according to The New York Times.

To date, all deaths from the virus have taken place in China. There have been five confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Tuesday the U.S. offered on Jan. 6 to send a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team to China to help deal with the outbreak.

China never accepted the offer, but on Tuesday agreed to accept a World Health Organization team, according to The Washington Post.

Warren’s plan was released less than a week before the Iowa caucuses, where the first votes will be cast for the Democratic candidates hoping to be the party’s presidential nominee.

Do you think Elizabeth Warren is qualified to be president?

The Massachusetts progressive is currently fourth in the RealClearPolitics average of polls in that state, trailing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

In her plan to stop the spread of infectious diseases, Warren hit at Trump for failing to fill all positions in the sprawling federal bureaucracy as well as for not falling in line with the Paris accords aimed at responding to climate change.

“Trump has repeatedly tried to nickel and dime federal programs essential to health security,” Warren charged in her plan, also claiming that Trump’s “response to natural disasters that could lead to serious outbreaks, like hurricanes in Puerto Rico, has been basically non-existent. “

“On the global stage, his decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement demonstrates reckless denial about the role of climate change in fueling epidemics. His foreign policy has damaged long-standing alliances with partners like the U.K. and France, who are critical partners in responding to global health crises,” she said.

Warren’s plan said a collection of approaches that puts more money into the State Department and global health organizations, embraces “Medicare for All” and invests in the Green Climate Fund will reduce the spread of infectious diseases.

RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Announces Support for Kim Foxx, Prosecutor Who Let Jussie Smollett Skate

She also said that as president, she will be the champion of those who others ignored.

“Underserved and disadvantaged populations are hit harder by outbreaks,” she said. “Adding insult to injury, vulnerable populations are often scapegoated for spreading disease. Outbreak responses must ensure that everyone can get the help they need.”

The plan ran into some headwinds on Twitter:

“Diseases like coronavirus remind us why we need robust international institutions, strong investments in public health, and a government that is prepared to jump into action at a moment’s notice,” Warren said in her plan.

“When we prepare and effectively collaborate to address common threats that don’t stop at borders, the international community can stop these diseases in their tracks.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Elizabeth Warren Points Blame for Disease Outbreaks Like Coronavirus at Trump, Climate Change
Elizabeth Warren Announces Support for Kim Foxx, Prosecutor Who Let Jussie Smollett Skate
Ted Cruz Blasts Reporter for Bringing Up His Daughters: 'Stop Playing the Nasty Washington Game'
Biden Bombshell Announcement: 'Sure Would Like Michelle To Be VP'
Grammy Awards Crash to Lowest TV Ratings in Years
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×