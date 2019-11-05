SECTIONS
Elizabeth Warren Promises Taxpayer-Funded Gender 'Transition-Related Surgery'

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) speaks to guests during a campaign stop at Hempstead High School on Nov. 2, 2019, in Dubuque, Iowa.Scott Olson / Getty ImagesDemocratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) speaks to guests during a campaign stop at Hempstead High School on Nov. 2, 2019, in Dubuque, Iowa. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

By Bradley Evans
Published November 5, 2019 at 2:57pm
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has released a plan pledging to fund “transition-related surgery” and other medical procedures for transgender military veterans.

The Democratic presidential hopeful published the plan to her website on Tuesday, Politico reported.

On a lengthy page titled “Keeping Our Promises to Our Service Members, Veterans, and Military Families,” Warren included a section on “LGBTQ+ Service Members.”

“I’ll include the LGBTQ+ population in the VA’s Center for Minority Veterans, ensuring that they receive targeted outreach and equal care and are treated with dignity and respect,” the Massachusetts senator wrote.

“A Warren VA will ensure that every LGBTQ+ person can get the equitable, gender-affirming, and culturally-competent health care they need.”

More specifically, her plan would provide “all medically necessary care related to the health of transgender people, including transition-related surgery.”

Warren wrote that such care would be covered by her signature “Medicare for All” plan.

The specific issue of funding so-called “gender transition” surgeries has come up before in the Democratic presidential primary race.

During a CNN town hall in October, Warren told host Chris Cuomo she regretted saying in 2012 that funding those surgeries for transgender inmates was a poor use of taxpayer dollars.

Do you think Warren is trying to pander to the LGBT community with these policy proposals?

“I believe that everyone is entitled to medical care — and medical care that they need,” Warren told Cuomo.

“And that includes people who are transgender who, it is the time for them to have gender-affirming surgery. I just think that’s important.”

In the plan she released Tuesday, Warren also voiced her opposition to President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender individuals serving in the military.

“I have opposed the Trump Administration’s shameful ban on transgender service members from the start,” she wrote.

“I’ll reverse it on the first day of my presidency.”

Warren has tied statements about transgender people to other policy issues throughout her campaign.

Last month, she tweeted about transgender illegal immigration, writing that “we must end unnecessary detention and enforce strict standards to keep trans migrants and asylum seekers safe.”

Bradley Evans
Associate Story Editor
Bradley Evans has been an editor with The Western Journal since 2019. A graduate of Grove City College, he has previously served on the editorial staff of The American Spectator.
Bradley Evans has been an editor with The Western Journal since 2019. A graduate of Grove City College, he has previously served on the editorial staff of The American Spectator.







