Elizabeth Warren Promises Taxpayer-Funded Gender 'Transition-Related Surgery'

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has released a plan pledging to fund “transition-related surgery” and other medical procedures for transgender military veterans.

The Democratic presidential hopeful published the plan to her website on Tuesday, Politico reported.

On a lengthy page titled “Keeping Our Promises to Our Service Members, Veterans, and Military Families,” Warren included a section on “LGBTQ+ Service Members.”

“I’ll include the LGBTQ+ population in the VA’s Center for Minority Veterans, ensuring that they receive targeted outreach and equal care and are treated with dignity and respect,” the Massachusetts senator wrote.

“A Warren VA will ensure that every LGBTQ+ person can get the equitable, gender-affirming, and culturally-competent health care they need.”

TRENDING: Donald Trump Jr. Triggers Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View' by Bringing Up Their Past

More specifically, her plan would provide “all medically necessary care related to the health of transgender people, including transition-related surgery.”

Warren wrote that such care would be covered by her signature “Medicare for All” plan.

The specific issue of funding so-called “gender transition” surgeries has come up before in the Democratic presidential primary race.

During a CNN town hall in October, Warren told host Chris Cuomo she regretted saying in 2012 that funding those surgeries for transgender inmates was a poor use of taxpayer dollars.

Do you think Warren is trying to pander to the LGBT community with these policy proposals? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (402 Votes) 0% (1 Votes)

“I believe that everyone is entitled to medical care — and medical care that they need,” Warren told Cuomo.

“And that includes people who are transgender who, it is the time for them to have gender-affirming surgery. I just think that’s important.”

In the plan she released Tuesday, Warren also voiced her opposition to President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender individuals serving in the military.

“I have opposed the Trump Administration’s shameful ban on transgender service members from the start,” she wrote.

“I’ll reverse it on the first day of my presidency.”

RELATED: Latest Poll Shows Statistical 3-Way Tie Atop the Race for the Democratic Nomination: Biden, Warren, Sanders Deadlocked

Warren has tied statements about transgender people to other policy issues throughout her campaign.

Last month, she tweeted about transgender illegal immigration, writing that “we must end unnecessary detention and enforce strict standards to keep trans migrants and asylum seekers safe.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.