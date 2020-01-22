Elizabeth Warren Says She'll Start Federal Task Force To Investigate Trump 'Corruption' If She's Elected

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts unveiled an anti-Trump manifesto Monday that says she would, if elected, create a task force to investigate so-called corruption under President Donald Trump.

Warren, who is in third place behind front-running former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls, keyed her manifesto to Monday’s date, noting that Jan. 20, 2021, is when the winner of this year’s presidential election will be inaugurated.

Warren, who used female pronouns to describe the next president, said urgency to reform government will be needed if she is elected.

“One year from today, the next president will begin her first full day of work,” the senator said in the introduction to her plan. “She will be inheriting a government in crisis: from children in cages at detention facilities near the border to a reckless foreign policy that endangers our country and a bigoted ban on travelers from Muslim-majority countries, our country will be in desperate need of immediate course correction.

“Further, Donald Trump will leave behind a government that has been infected by corruption and incompetence, and his vindictive actions as president suggest that he is likely to do everything he can to undermine the next president. We cannot assume that everything will be fine once Donald Trump leaves office.”

Warren said a corruption probe was justified because Trump “was impeached for withholding foreign aid in an effort to try to benefit his re-election campaign.”

Without offering proof, she claimed Trump “has enriched himself and his business through the power of his office.”

Warren also asserted that whatever bad things the media have been saying about the president must be true, saying there are “public reports of potentially illegal corruption in every corner of his administration.”

“That’s why I will direct the Justice Department to establish a task force to investigate violations by Trump administration officials of federal bribery laws, insider trading laws, and other anti-corruption and public integrity laws, and give that task force independent authority to pursue any substantiated criminal and civil violations,” Warren said in her plan.

“I have also committed to establishing a task force to investigate accusations of serious violations by immigration officials during the Trump era,” she said.

Many on Twitter snickered at the idea of Warren, whose claims of Native American ancestry were proven to be an exaggeration, vowing to root out corruption.

#Pocahontas investigating corruption starting with how a white woman saying she was native American arrived at Harvard #Pocahontas is a Fraud #NeverWarren — EMO22ENG (@Deb13436992) January 21, 2020

Elizabeth Warren wants a task force to investigate Trump corruption https://t.co/FazhoXnqPQ How about Investigating Warren. I’m sure she has some skeletons in her closet. We already know shes a lier. Pocahontas! — George William Gaskin (@GeorgeW13206948) January 21, 2020

Pocahontas claims we need to reduce fraud and corruption. We are 1/1024th in agreement.#Trump2020 — Freedom55 🗯 (@DomrctMy) January 21, 2020

Warren said she will be even better than anyone else at keeping lobbyists at bay and ensuring that no one can profit from government service.

“Both President Obama and President Trump issued their own ethics pledges at the start of their administrations — and despite good intentions, both failed to curb the number of lobbyists and government officials that spin through the revolving door,” she wrote.

Trump has appointed people who are actively hostile to the mission of their government agencies—like Betsy DeVos, who doesn’t believe in public education. I’ll appoint a Secretary of Education who has been a public school teacher and believes in our public schools. pic.twitter.com/pyLKx6QUjL — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 22, 2020

In her plan, Warren said she would have a full slate of Cabinet secretaries picked on day one, including an education secretary who has been a public school teacher, a labor secretary who has been a labor leader and an agriculture secretary committed to supporting black farmers.

